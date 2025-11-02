6 Old-School Appetizers That Were Popular In The '60s
As a chef, I always shuffle through my mom's old cookbooks and food magazines whenever I'm in a creative rut. Whether it's an old Martha Stewart holiday-themed cookbook, a dusty Julia Child book, or a vintage Betty Crocker guide to American cooking, reading these old-school recipes is great at resetting my mind and bringing me back to my roots of traditional cooking methods.
Oftentimes, these cookbooks highlight the golden age of entertaining — the 1960s. This decade was filled with eccentric cocktail parties that showcased some delicious appetizers that laid the framework for what we're serving today at our social gatherings, and how. While you might not see creamy deviled eggs and grape jelly meatballs at parties nowadays, they remain beloved classics that are worth reviving. So if you're looking for some inspiration on what to serve at your next dinner party or barbecue, try one of these six old-school appetizers that were popular in the '60s.
1. Deviled eggs
Deviled eggs were one of the most popular appetizers during the 1960s and remain a solid go-to party snack today. Also known as stuffed eggs, dressed eggs, or curried eggs, this classic dish consists of hard-boiled eggs that have been peeled and halved, then filled with a creamy mixture of egg yolks, mayonnaise, and mustard. They are often garnished with a sprinkle of chili powder, paprika, or fresh herbs for a bit of extra flavor. This delectable dish was a super popular appetizer to serve at cocktail parties and social gatherings during the 1960s; however, it's been around a lot longer than you think.
It's believed that deviled eggs originated in ancient Rome, where they were seasoned with various spicy sauces, herbs, and spices. Over the course of the 13th through the 15th century, deviled eggs grew immensely popular in Europe. By the mid-19th century, deviled egg recipes began appearing in cookbooks and kitchens across the US. Their popularity only intensified as decades progressed, making them a staple dish at dinner tables and parties by the time the 1960s came.
2. Pigs in a blanket
Pigs in a blanket are another simple yet beloved finger food that appeared at countless parties in the 1960s — and remains a favorite at cocktail parties and social gatherings today. Though some may think of cabbage rolls by the same name, they are typically made with small cocktail sausages called "little smokies", which are wrapped in flaky puff pastry or a crescent dough roll. After being baked until puffed and golden brown, they are commonly served warm with a side of dipping sauces such as ketchup, ranch, or spicy mustard.
You might be wondering why they are even called pigs in a blanket. Well, it's because the "pigs" in the name refer to the sausages and "blanket" is the puffy pastry, all wrapped up into one delicious bite! The best part about pigs in a blanket is that they can be assembled ahead of time and quickly baked just before serving — perfectly fitting with the 1960s ethos of convenient entertaining and easy-to-prepare dishes.
3. California dip
Another old-school appetizer that was often served during the 1960s was California dip, also referred to as French onion dip. While the dip was invented in 1954 by an unknown Californian home cook (hence its name), this delicious onion-based dip gained immense popularity throughout the 1960s.
What made this unique dip so popular was its main ingredient: dried onion soup mix. At the time, this was a pretty revolutionary pantry staple since it allowed home cooks and chefs to achieve a deep onion flavor without having to spend hours in the kitchen caramelizing onions. Simply mixed in with either sour cream or mayonnaise, this dip was a staple at cocktail parties during this era. If you haven't tried it before, the dip has a delightful creamy texture with salty, slightly sour, and umami flavors.
It was commonly served alongside a variety of dippers such as tortilla chips, sliced vegetables, pretzels, and potato chips. People made different variations, often mixing other ingredients like blue cheese, mashed avocado, dried herbs, and spices.
4. Grape jelly meatballs
When you think of quirky, old-school appetizers, grape jelly meatballs are likely the first thing to come to mind. This beloved 1960s appetizer combined sweet and savory flavors by mixing frozen meatballs with a sauce made from grape jelly and chili sauce. They are known for being easy to prepare, often being made in a slow-cooker or crock-pot, and cooking on low for a few hours. You can also simmer them over the stovetop, then bake them in the oven if you want a crispy exterior. When the jelly melts, it caramelizes, creating a thick, sticky glaze that pairs perfectly with the savory flavor from the meatballs.
They were typically served as an appetizer, though occasionally they appeared as a main course served over steamed rice or mashed potatoes. This dish embodied the era's obsession with convenient, make-ahead party foods and the delicious combination of sweet sauces and fruit with meat that was often served at gatherings during the peak of American entertainment — the 1960s.
5. Spinach and artichoke dip
Spinach and artichoke dip became a hallmark of 1960s entertaining, favored by hosts who wanted to serve a dish that was a bit more elevated than traditional finger foods while still keeping preparation easy with readily available and affordable ingredients. The dish consists of a blend of various cheeses, cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise, mixed with cooked spinach and artichoke. It was a total crowd pleaser back in the day, often being served at cocktail parties or as a quick dinner.
The artichokes provide a lovely, tangy flavor, and spinach helps cut through the richness of the sour cream and cheese, adding an earthy taste. Many recipes include a pinch of red chili pepper flakes or nutmeg to add a bit of warmth and a slight kick at the end. It was often served directly from the oven, still bubbling hot with all of the cheese melted together, creating the perfect savory dip. It was typically served alongside an array of sliced vegetables, pita chips, toasted bread, or tortilla chips.
6. Rumaki
Take your taste buds on a tropical trip to Hawaii by whipping up a platter of rumaki! This Hawaiian-inspired appetizer, consisting of chicken liver and water chestnuts wrapped in bacon, is a great example of the era's fascination with Polynesian cuisine and culture. Rumaki became particularly popular during the 1960s tiki bar craze, when mid-century Americans were captivated by tropical aesthetics, surfing culture, and most importantly, exotic flavors in the kitchen.
This old-school appetizer is known for its sweet and savory flavor with a unique mix of textures, from its crispy bacon exterior, creamy and rich chicken liver filling, to crunchy water chestnut center. With each bite, you get a bit of saltiness from the bacon, umami richness from the chicken liver, nuttiness from the water chestnut, and a sweet-savory depth from the soy glaze. It was often served hot on decorative toothpicks at cocktail parties, tropical-themed gatherings, and at barbecues.