6 Old-School Appetizers That Were Popular In The '60s

As a chef, I always shuffle through my mom's old cookbooks and food magazines whenever I'm in a creative rut. Whether it's an old Martha Stewart holiday-themed cookbook, a dusty Julia Child book, or a vintage Betty Crocker guide to American cooking, reading these old-school recipes is great at resetting my mind and bringing me back to my roots of traditional cooking methods.

Oftentimes, these cookbooks highlight the golden age of entertaining — the 1960s. This decade was filled with eccentric cocktail parties that showcased some delicious appetizers that laid the framework for what we're serving today at our social gatherings, and how. While you might not see creamy deviled eggs and grape jelly meatballs at parties nowadays, they remain beloved classics that are worth reviving. So if you're looking for some inspiration on what to serve at your next dinner party or barbecue, try one of these six old-school appetizers that were popular in the '60s.