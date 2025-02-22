Why Julia Child's Favorite Cuisine Was French Food

Julia Child, one of the culinary world's most famed American chefs, is forever associated with even more than the food that gave her that acclaim. She is synonymous with kitchen congeniality, accessible recipes, and that odd moment in the late aughts when it seemed like almost anyone could turn a lo-fi blog into a major motion picture. Child, who was born in Pasadena, California (and wasn't too fancy to enjoy her home state's In-N-Out Burger) is also inextricably linked with French cuisine.

Child's association with the fine form is not just because it was the subject matter of so much of her work, like her cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and her public access show "The French Chef." She had a genuine fondness for the place and its provisions after relocating to France in the late 1940s that extended far beyond a cleverly identified coverage area. That the republic would largely inspire an enviable, decades-long career alone was enough to evoke a lot of fondness. "Surrounded by gorgeous food, wonderful restaurants, a kitchen at home — and an appreciative audience in my husband — I began to cook more and more," Child later wrote in what would ultimately become her memoir "My Life in France" (via Vogue). "I fell in love with French food — the tastes, the processes, the history, the endless variations, the rigorous discipline, the creativity, the wonderful people, the equipment, the rituals ..." And that love reverberated through her work and dining culture back in the States.