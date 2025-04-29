We Almost Can't Believe This Vintage Dessert Even Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The culinary world of the 1960s and 1970s was vastly different from today. Back then, the strange food mashups that seemingly always involved Jell-O were offered in complete sincerity by the likes of American kitchen icon Betty Crocker, General Mill's fictional face of the domestic arts. Still, when you read some of the old recipes, you have to wonder if they were just an older version of dark cuisine — the unlikely pairing of foods that experiment with off-putting combinations — or the equivalent of a mid-century rage-bait cooking video. Case in point: the Summer Salad Pie. The name is evocative and makes one think of warm sunny days and picnics. But once you begin to read the recipe, those images turn darker, and you may find your stomach turning as well.

The recipe combines lemon Jell-O, tomato sauce, pimento-stuffed olives, tuna salad, and a cheesy pie crust. If the ingredients don't get you then perhaps this description of what it actually tastes like will do the trick. "It kind of tasted like tuna salad on a cheese cracker that has been covered with ketchup," the blog Mid-Century Menu wrote after actually making and consuming this abomination.