14 Old-School Ground Beef Dishes No One Seems To Make Anymore

Few proteins are as dependable as ground beef. It's one of those ingredients where a little goes a long way. Plus, it's incredibly versatile. For decades, people have been coming up with creative ways to add more flavor to ground beef and unique ways to use it in a variety of dishes. Some of these dishes are still around, but others seem to have fallen into obscurity. For example, when's the last time you saw a sloppy joe on the table? Or a cabbage roll? What about beef goulash or even just Hamburger Helper?

There's no denying that tastes have changed. A lot of once-popular ground beef dishes feel heavier now, or maybe just a little too old-fashioned. Some folks are eating less meat, or going for fresh and flashy over baked and bubbly. But there's still something satisfying about many ground beef recipes. Not only are they nostalgic, but they're also great for busy nights, wallet-friendly meals, and big appetites. They might not show up on menus or TikTok feeds, but these old-school ground beef dishes are classics for a reason, and we think some of them deserve a comeback.