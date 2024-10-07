Does Lemon Juice Make Raw Eggs Safe To Eat?

You might have seen the tip that says if you're making something that contains raw egg, you can add lemon juice to the eggs to make them safer to eat. The logic seems sound at a glance. When we cook eggs, they're safer to eat. Lemon juice is an acid, which means that it will slightly cook things it's added to — that's the whole principle behind ceviche. But, does it do everything necessary to make eggs safe to eat?

Hypothetically, adding lemon juice to eggs can make them safer to eat, but not necessarily as safe as they could be. Lemon juice can be used to kill salmonella, a bacteria that can be found in eggs and will cause food poisoning. Cooking does this effectively, and the correct preparation with lemon juice can theoretically have the same effect. But, it's a little more complicated than that, and salmonella isn't the only risk factor when you're consuming raw eggs.