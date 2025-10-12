10 Meals You Probably Grew Up Eating If You Have Boomer Parents

I have a lot of fond memories of my childhood dinner table. It was the same place I did my homework, had tough conversations with my parents, and enjoyed many birthday cakes and special occasions with the people I love. I take comfort in knowing that many of the same memories I had as a kid were the ones that my parents also had at their own childhood dinner tables — and frankly, many of the dishes they ate at their own childhood tables looked a lot like the meals I shared with them when I was growing up.

My parents were typical Boomers, born in 1952 and 1959, respectively. They lived with an emphasis on frugality and a strong connection to family, and centered their lives around their only daughter (yours truly). Many of the dishes that they prepared at their dinner table reflected these values. It's likely that some of the meals they prepared as parents were in an attempt to emulate the same comfort and feeling of nostalgia that they got from eating them themselves. In some ways, I was unique; while my friends lived off of hot fries, dino nuggets, and other Gen X foods, my comparatively older parents put a stronger emphasis on home cooking, timeless recipes, and eating meals together around the dinner table. I believe that this kickstarted my interest in home cooking, but grew my appreciation for thrifty Boomer dishes as a whole. If you too lived with Boomer parents, you'll likely recognize some of these classic dishes.