Wait, Does Offal Count As Red Meat?
Red meat has plenty of culinary appeal, but if you're trying to limit your consumption of it for health reasons (or any reason), you're probably curious about what exactly is considered red meat. For most of us, the answer tends to be mostly burgers and steak, but there are some meats that fall into the category that you wouldn't expect. Many people are surprised to find out, for example, that pork is technically considered red meat. As more people get curious about eating the parts of animals known as offal, the first question many want answered is: Does it count as red meat? The short answer is no. With the exception of some epidemiological studies, offal is generally considered to be in a food category all of its own.
For those who are wondering what exactly offal is, it includes any of the edible internal (and some external) parts of a slaughtered animal. Offal appears in dishes like kidney and steak pie, lengua (tongue) tacos, oxtail stew, tripe soup, and liver and onions. The culinary and health benefits of offal have long been recognized by other cultures around the world, but organ meat has been slow to catch on in the United States.
Why you should eat offal (and ways to do it)
You may not have grown up eating offal, but there are many reasons to bring it into your kitchen. Offal is rich in vitamins and minerals and is generally an excellent source of protein. It also doesn't hurt that it's significantly more affordable than that ribeye steak. There is a reason why in the wild, predators always go for the organ meats first; they are incredibly nutrient-dense parts of an animal. Offal also presents a wide variety of flavors and textures you could very well grow to love.
So, how do you start incorporating offal into your diet in lieu of red meat? One of the gateway organs is liver. Liver is easy to fry up in a pan with some butter, herbs, and onions. Chicken liver, in particular, has a mild, slightly sweet flavor. If opting for the beef version, try soaking your liver in milk for the best flavor. The tender texture of liver meat also makes it perfect for whipping up into a pâté, which is a great way get used to the new flavors.
Another organ that is a good introduction to offal is kidney. Kidney is lean, full of vitamin B12, iron, and riboflavin. For the offal timid, a tried-and-true way to prepare kidney is mixed with meat in a pie. Finally, oxtail is the latest meat superstar, and is very close in flavor to beef, so it's also an ideal way to introduce offal into your diet.