Wait, Does Offal Count As Red Meat?

You may not have grown up eating offal, but there are many reasons to bring it into your kitchen. Offal is rich in vitamins and minerals and is generally an excellent source of protein. It also doesn't hurt that it's significantly more affordable than that ribeye steak. There is a reason why in the wild, predators always go for the organ meats first; they are incredibly nutrient-dense parts of an animal. Offal also presents a wide variety of flavors and textures you could very well grow to love.

So, how do you start incorporating offal into your diet in lieu of red meat? One of the gateway organs is liver. Liver is easy to fry up in a pan with some butter, herbs, and onions. Chicken liver, in particular, has a mild, slightly sweet flavor. If opting for the beef version, try soaking your liver in milk for the best flavor. The tender texture of liver meat also makes it perfect for whipping up into a pâté, which is a great way get used to the new flavors.

Another organ that is a good introduction to offal is kidney. Kidney is lean, full of vitamin B12, iron, and riboflavin. For the offal timid, a tried-and-true way to prepare kidney is mixed with meat in a pie. Finally, oxtail is the latest meat superstar, and is very close in flavor to beef, so it's also an ideal way to introduce offal into your diet.