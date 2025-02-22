Spare Ribs Vs Baby Back Ribs: The Real Difference And How To Choose Between Them

Baby back ribs do not, as you may have thought, come from baby pigs. Baby backs were named because they are connected to the backbone and because of their size –- they measure from six to three inches as they taper toward the end of the rack. Depending on how the ribs were butchered, they can contain about a half-inch section of meat at the top of the rib. They also tend to be more tender than spare ribs. You can often identify baby backs by the curve in the bone.

Spare ribs come from the belly of the pig. They are significantly larger and longer than baby backs and have more meat between the bones, but less on top. Spare ribs also generally have more marbling, or more fat, than baby backs, which gives them more flavor. Deciding between the two often depends on whether you prefer something meatier or fattier. Spare ribs are flatter than baby backs, so are slightly easier to handle.

Often, you'll see spare ribs described as St. Louis-style ribs. These have been squared off by cutting off the boney ends. The key advantage is conformity. It also makes them easier to handle when frying or flipping over on a grill.