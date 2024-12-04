15 Unconventional Toppings That Take Hot Dogs To The Next Level
Although the true origin of hot dogs is hotly disputed, we know that these handheld eats really took off in America in the late 1800s. Since then, people have been finding creative ways to top their dogs. You can go classic with condiments like ketchup, mustard, and relish, or opt for one of the many regional styles like Coney Island hot dogs or Chicago-style hot dogs. Then again, you could also think outside the box and add some truly unique toppings to take your hot dogs to the next level.
One of the greatest things about hot dogs is their versatility. The sausage and bun are basically a blank canvas to jazz up as you see fit. You can add something sweet, salty, or sour. You can also give your hot dog some extra crunch or a cheesy twist. For interesting topping ideas, you can take inspiration from international cuisine or simply raid your pantry for fun additions you already have on hand. If you're bored of the same old condiments and looking for something a bit more adventurous, these are some unconventional hot dog toppings that may just become your new favorites.
1. Pickled vegetables
It's easy to see why so many people love pickles on hot dogs. The tanginess of the vinegar helps cut through the fattiness of the meat, and the crunchy pickles add a nice texture to the snappy hot dog and soft bun. Other types of pickled vegetables also work incredibly well on hot dogs for those same reasons. You can switch up your pickle game by adding colorful toppings like pickled carrots, red onions, cabbage, or chile peppers. Not only will they boost the acidity and crunch, but they'll also provide extra nutrients to your meal.
Pickled vegetables are also a great way to add some international flair. For example, you could create a banh mi hot dog with pickled carrots, cucumber, spicy mayo, and cilantro. If Italian is more your style, consider using giardiniera. This zesty condiment typically includes a mix of pickled vegetables like cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots, and chile peppers. Meanwhile, sauerkraut is a popular German hot dog topping that pairs well with tangy mustard.
2. Mexican street corn
If you want to give your hot dogs a Mexican twist, consider including elotes in the mix. This popular street food consists of roasted or boiled corn kernels mixed with mayo, chili powder, Cotija cheese, and lime. It's sweet, creamy, juicy, spicy, and tangy all at the same time. Now imagine that mix combined with the smokiness of a grilled hot dog wrapped up in a fluffy bun. It's a hot dog match made in heaven.
Mexican street corn is quick and easy to make at home. All you need to do is cook the corn or thaw frozen kernels and toss all the ingredients together. It works beautifully as a topping for hot dogs and as a stand-alone side dish. If you want an even creamier hot dog topping, you can turn your Mexican street corn into a warm elote corn dip. All you need to do is add some sour cream to the elote mix, place it in a baking dish with shredded cheese, then bake it until the cheese is bubbling.
3. Seaweed
When Japadog opened in Vancouver, Canada, in 2005, people couldn't get enough of the Japanese-inspired hot dogs with creative toppings. Since then, the company has expanded with multiple hot dog stands throughout British Columbia and California. One of the most popular hot dogs on the menu is the Terimayo, which consists of teriyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, fried onions, and seaweed. It has spawned multiple copycat hot dog recipes that vary slightly on the toppings except for one — the seaweed.
Nori is commonly used in Japanese cuisine as a wrapping for sushi rolls or a flavorful addition to soups. It can also be added to rice and noodle dishes or eaten on its own as a snack. It has a slightly salty flavor with hints of the ocean. As a topping for hot dogs, it pairs well with the richness of the meat and creamy condiments like mayo. You can shred it, cut it into pieces, or grind your nori into powder for the ultimate umami topping. Furikake seasoning consists of nori flakes, sesame seeds, and spices, and is another option that can add extra crunch and flavor to your hot dog.
4. Mac and cheese
Combine two delicious comfort foods in one by adding mac and cheese to your hot dog. Many people use chopped hot dogs as an ingredient to upgrade mac and cheese, but there's nothing to say that you can't flip the script and use the mac and cheese as a creamy, gooey condiment. Just cook the hot dog as you usually would, then grill or toast your bun. You want to make sure the bun is slightly crispy so that it can handle the weight of the mac and cheese when you pile it on top.
Boxed mac and cheese will do in a pinch, but homemade always tastes better. Plus, making your own mac and cheese gives you the opportunity to get creative. You can add bacon for a touch of saltiness and extra protein. Vegetables like tomatoes or broccoli add novel textures and flavors. You can also experiment with different cheeses, add spicy sauces like gochujang or Buffalo for heat, or switch up the pasta shapes for a unique twist on your mac and cheese hot dog topping.
5. Chimichurri
Chimichurri is a classic Argentinian condiment that features bright green herbs tossed with oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Vibrant green in color and bursting with flavor, it's the perfect topping for hot dogs because it provides acidity and fresh notes that meld beautifully with the savoriness of the meat. In fact, Argentinians have their own version of a chimichurri hot dog called a choripan. It consists of a chorizo sausage nestled in a French bread roll drizzled with chimichurri.
A traditional chimichurri recipe usually calls for fresh finely chopped parsley, oregano, and garlic. You can chop it by hand or whiz it up in a food processor. Whisk in some olive oil, red or white wine vinegar, salt, and chili flakes and you're good to go. Variations could include cilantro and mint along with or as a replacement for the parsley and oregano. You can also substitute chopped shallots for the garlic and leave out the chili flakes if you're not a fan of spice.
6. Fried egg
Want to amp up the protein content in your hot dog? Top it with a fried egg and you'll instantly get an extra five to seven grams of protein depending on the size of the egg. Fried eggs work well with hot dogs because the flatness of the egg settles nicely into the bun and drapes over it for easy eating. However, you could also use scrambled eggs, poached eggs, or sliced hard-boiled eggs on your hot dog.
You might not think of hot dogs as the ideal food for the first meal of the day, but breakfast hot dogs are actually pretty popular. Some people wrap the wiener in bacon and top it with eggs for a quick and easy morning meal. Others create a hash with eggs, potatoes, and veggies like bell peppers and pile it into the bun. You could also make an omelet and layer it over your hot dog. It sure makes for an interesting twist on the classic eggs and sausage brekkie or breakfast sandwich.
7. Pimento cheese
Often called "pâté of the South," pimento cheese is a tangy spread that can add creaminess and a cheesy kick to your hot dog. It's typically made with sharp cheddar mixed with cream cheese, mayo, and diced pimento peppers. However, recipes vary with some people adding flavor enhancers like garlic powder, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and chopped jalapeños. Simply slather the thick, cheesy spread onto your bun and you have an instant upgrade for your hot dog.
If you can't find pimento cheese and don't want the hassle of making it at home, cream cheese is a great stand-in. In fact, cream cheese is an essential element of the Seattle dog, which consists of a hot dog in a bialy (a flat bun similar to a bagel) topped with cream cheese and fried onions. The cream cheese adds richness to the hot dog, and the cooked onions infuse a touch of sweetness. Some people also add sauerkraut, brown mustard, and jalapeños.
8. Potato chips
There are so many uses for potato chips that transcend snacking. One unique way to use chips is as a crunchy topping for hot dogs. Just crush them up and sprinkle them over your hot dog for added crispiness, saltiness, and a touch of richness. Regular chips work well, but you can try various flavors like barbecue or sour cream and onion to amp up the flavor. You could also branch out and experiment with different types of chips like Doritos, Funyuns, or potato straws.
Potato chips might sound like an unusual topping for hot dogs, but it's actually quite common in Colombia. Perros calientes Colombianos, aka Colombian hot dogs, are typically dressed with crushed potato chips, pineapple sauce, and a pink sauce made of mayonnaise and ketchup. Some people also add hard-boiled quail eggs, cheese, mustard, and diced onion. The result is a messy, but delicious hot dog that's sweet, smoky, crunchy, and creamy all at the same time.
9. Kimchi
Kimchi is an iconic Korean dish that consists of pickled vegetables like cabbage, radish, and carrots. The vegetables are first soaked in brine and then fermented with additional ingredients like garlic, fish sauce, and chilies. As the mixture ferments, the sugars in the vegetables break down into lactic acid. This preserves the vegetables and gives them a tangy flavor. It's the same process that's used to create sauerkraut and pickles. And just like those ingredients, kimchi makes for a stellar hot dog topping.
If you can't find kimchi at your local supermarket or specialty Asian food store, it's actually not too difficult to make at home. You can try this Napa cabbage kimchi recipe which lays out all the ingredients and steps for salting the cabbage, creating the spice mix, and fermenting the mixture. Just be aware that it takes a few days for the vegetables to properly ferment. Once your kimchi is done, you'll want to drain and chop it before adding it to your hot dog. That way you'll get spicy, tangy flavors and a bit of crunch in each bite without a soggy bun.
10. Peanut butter
There are some people who believe peanut butter goes with everything, and hot dogs are no exception. Now before you turn your nose up in disgust, hear us out. Peanut butter has sweet, nutty, and salty flavors that match up well with the smoky flavors of the meat. The smoothness of the peanut butter also contrasts well with the snappiness of the hot dog. Combine that with the softness of the bun and it's like an upgrade to a classic peanut butter sandwich.
There are several ways you can incorporate peanut butter into your hot dogs. You can simply slather it on the dog and bun as is or warm it up so that it thins out a bit for easier spreading or drizzling. If you want to cut the sweetness, you can stick to natural peanut butter or add a salty element like bacon or something spicy like sriracha. Then again, if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth even more, you could add jelly for a PB&J twist.
11. Tropical fruit salsa
Adding sweet elements to hot dogs is nothing new. After all, relish is such a popular condiment that Heinz has a product specifically called Hot Dog Relish that's meant to complement the meat with sweet and spicy elements. But relish isn't the only way to add some sweetness to your hot dog. Tropical fruit salsas can add vibrant colors and punchy flavors. The acidity in the fruit can also give your hot dog some tang that helps cut through the richness of the meat.
Salsas come in so many shapes and forms. For example, you can go with a smooth option like the pineapple sauce that's often added to Colombian hot dogs. Mango habanero hot sauce can add fruitiness with a good dose of heat. You could also create a chunky salsa with chopped mango or pineapple to add some interesting textures. A fruit chutney is also a great option with a texture that falls somewhere in the middle of smooth sauces and chunky salsas.
12. Crispy onions
Onions are a pretty common hot dog topping, but they're usually sliced and sauteed or diced and added raw. Crispy onions are less common, but in our humble opinion, they trump all other onion forms. The batter on the fried onions gives a nice crunch and imparts saltiness that really brings out the flavors of the meat. You also get a slight sweetness from the onions that ties everything together.
Making crispy fried onions at home is pretty simple. Just slice your onions ultra thin, dredge them in cornflour, and fry them in oil until they're crispy and golden. You can salt them once they're done to give them additional flavor. You can also incorporate spices like cayenne pepper, Italian seasoning, or paprika. Some recipes also recommend soaking the onions in buttermilk to soften them up a bit and add a bit of tang. If you want to bulk up your hot dog toppings, you can also use classic or beer-battered onion rings.
13. Buffalo sauce
Buffalo sauce is typically reserved for chicken wings, but it can also be a delicious hot dog topping. The backstory of Buffalo wings is intriguing and some of the facts are disputed. What we do know for sure is that they were created in the 1960s at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. The dish was either invented as a way to use up an accidental shipment of chicken wings or as a late-night snack for owner Teressa Bellissimo's son. Either way, the sauce was a genius combination of luscious butter and spicy hot sauce that became an instant hit.
Adding Buffalo sauce to your hot dog is a great way to infuse some heat and vinegary acidity. You can pour the Buffalo sauce directly over top or serve it on the side for dipping. If you really want to go all out, consider creating a Buffalo wing-inspired hot dog. You can slather Buffalo sauce on the dog, crumble blue cheese on top, and sprinkle some finely diced celery as a finishing touch.
14. Pork floss
If you're looking for a unique hot dog topping to impress friends and family at your next cookout or hot dog night, consider pork floss. This fluffy condiment is common across Asia where it's used to flavor everything from buns and sushi to congee. It features pork that's been braised, shredded, and cooked until it's dry and wispy. You may be able to find it at Asian supermarkets, and you can also make it at home on your stovetop.
Pork floss is a great topping for hot dogs because it provides salty, slightly sweet flavors. At first bite, it gives a bit of crunch. Then the strands of pork dissolve in the mouth, leaving those porky flavors behind. It's best added to the hot dog at the very end so that the pork floss retains its fluffy texture. Topping it with wet condiments like ketchup or mayo will add moisture and cause it to become somewhat slimy.
15. Apples
Apples may be commonly viewed as nutritious snacks best eaten on their own or as a sweet element in baked goods like pies or tarts. However, these crunchy treats can also elevate your hot dogs. The sweetness of the fruit goes well with the salty meat, while the acidity counterbalances the fattiness. Plus, raw apples have a lovely crunch that contrasts nicely with the softness of the hot dog and bun.
The easiest way to add apples to your hot dog is to simply slice or dice them and throw them in the bun with the hot dog. You could also make a creamy, cooling apple slaw with sliced apples and ingredients like cabbage, mayo, and vinegar. Alternatively, you could cook the apples to enhance the sweetness and soften them up. Don't be afraid to experiment with different varieties of apples, like a tart Granny Smith or sweet Hidden Rose.