Eating Hot Dogs At A Baseball Game Is An American Tradition, But When Did It Start?
A trip to the ballpark just isn't complete without a hot dog. This handheld staple food feels like the perfect match for America's favorite pastime — and its presence is undeniable, from Major League Baseball stadiums to Little League fields. In fact, MLB fans alone devour millions of hot dogs each season, with countless more consumed at non-MLB games. While that's still far fewer than the staggering number of hot dogs served at Costco, it's an impressive figure nonetheless. But how did this humble sausage become a baseball tradition? To uncover the story, we have to travel back to the late 1800s — though, as with many food legends, the "real" lore is a bit tangled.
Hot dogs themselves have a long and storied history, dating at least as far back as the eighth century. Despite disagreement, their debut at ballgames is often credited to two figures during the 19th century. Some suggest it was Chris Von der Ahe, the German-born owner of the St. Louis Browns in the 1890s, who first sold hot dogs at games. Others credit their arrival on the sports scene to Harry M. Stevens, a London-born concessionaire who popularized them at New York ballparks. What we do know for sure is that German immigrants and the 1893 World's Fair helped catapult frankfurters into mainstream American culture, and soon after, baseball and hot dogs became an inseparable duo.
How convenience shaped ballpark favorites
Part of what made hot dogs such a hit at baseball games was their sheer convenience. Fans wanted snacks they could enjoy without missing a moment of the action, so vendors responded with handheld treats that were easy to eat while sitting in the stands. The hot dog's portability, affordability, and satisfying nature made it an instant fan-favorite — who can resist a tasty charred sausage encased in a pillowy steamed bun? But it wasn't the only snack to capture baseball-goers' hearts (and stomachs).
Before concession stands, locals attended games to sell handheld foods like sandwiches and ice cream. Soon, snacks like popcorn became staples thanks to their no-fuss, easy-to-eat nature. In 1908, the song "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" cemented peanuts and Cracker Jack's places in baseball tradition. These early concessions — salty, sweet, and portable — reflected the growing demand for food that didn't need plates or utensils. Nachos, sunflower seeds, and more snacks followed. Today, however, attending an MLB game has transformed into as much of a culinary experience as a sports-viewing one, in which concessions blend regional favorites with classic staples, making the food an essential part of the overall enjoyment of the event.
Unique hot dogs across the MLB
Despite the rise of new culinary options gracing concession stands nationwide, hot dogs remain a quintessential part of the ballpark experience. Many stadiums now feature unforgettable signature dogs, boasting a variety of toppings and flavors that would have astounded the food's early fans. Some, like the Chicago-style hot dog, are well-known regional favorites — naturally, ketchup on hot dogs is as blasphemous in Wrigley Stadium as it is anywhere else in the Windy City. Others incorporate local staples, such as the crab mac and cheese hot dog available at the Baltimore Orioles' stadium. Meanwhile, teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks draw inspiration from other meals, offering unique creations like the All Day Breakfast Dog and the Churro Dog (sold sans sausage).
Then you have the wacky frankfurter options. At Progressive Field in Cleveland, the Happy Dog stand offers concoctions like the Slider Dog, which boasts a confounding combination of toppings: bacon, pimento macaroni and cheese, and Fruit Loops. Less upsetting, but still a little out there is the Poutine Hot Dog at Rogers Centre in Toronto. And for a meal as legendary in flavor as in size, you can get a Warehouse Dog at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, which includes a foot-long dog on a pretzel bun topped generously with a zesty horseradish sauce, pit beef queso, pickled pico de gallo, and fresh onions. While today's options are highly imaginative, these ballpark dogs are part of a rich history of baseball snacks and make going to games that much more exciting.