Eating Hot Dogs At A Baseball Game Is An American Tradition, But When Did It Start?

A trip to the ballpark just isn't complete without a hot dog. This handheld staple food feels like the perfect match for America's favorite pastime — and its presence is undeniable, from Major League Baseball stadiums to Little League fields. In fact, MLB fans alone devour millions of hot dogs each season, with countless more consumed at non-MLB games. While that's still far fewer than the staggering number of hot dogs served at Costco, it's an impressive figure nonetheless. But how did this humble sausage become a baseball tradition? To uncover the story, we have to travel back to the late 1800s — though, as with many food legends, the "real" lore is a bit tangled.

Hot dogs themselves have a long and storied history, dating at least as far back as the eighth century. Despite disagreement, their debut at ballgames is often credited to two figures during the 19th century. Some suggest it was Chris Von der Ahe, the German-born owner of the St. Louis Browns in the 1890s, who first sold hot dogs at games. Others credit their arrival on the sports scene to Harry M. Stevens, a London-born concessionaire who popularized them at New York ballparks. What we do know for sure is that German immigrants and the 1893 World's Fair helped catapult frankfurters into mainstream American culture, and soon after, baseball and hot dogs became an inseparable duo.