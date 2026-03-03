The 20 Best Jewish Delis In The US, Based On Reviews
For more than a century, Jewish delis have been neighborhood fixtures in America. They came to the U.S. by way of German and Eastern European immigrants in the late 1800s, and they quickly became community hubs centered around fine foods. Today, you can find Jewish delis from coast to coast offering classic kosher and non-kosher dishes like pastrami on rye, matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, and Reuben sandwiches.
Plenty of places serve pastrami, but not all of them qualify as true Jewish delis or stand out as the best. To narrow down the top spots, we focused on delis in the truest sense of the word, meaning they serve sliced meats, as opposed to appetizing shops that focus mainly on smoked fish and cream cheese. We also combed through customer reviews to see which spots consistently deliver on quality, portion size, and service. According to what diners are saying, these are the absolute best Jewish delis in the United States.
1. Katz's Delicatessen in New York City, New York
Established in 1888, Katz's is the oldest delicatessen in New York City, and many consider it the best in the city, if not the country. On any given day, you can find people from all around the world lining up to get their hands on some of Katz's famous pastrami, which is cured for two to four weeks and smoked for two to three days. You can buy it by the pound or have it in a sandwich with your choice of condiments and toppings. And it's not just tourists who love it. As one New Yorker said on Reddit, "Katz's has the best pastrami. Period. Full stop. There is none better in the city."
https://katzsdelicatessen.com/
(212) 254-2246
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
2. 4th Street Delicatessen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Since 1923, 4th Street Delicatessen has been impressing diners with its classic Jewish deli dishes like house-made pastrami and corned beef, whitefish salad, and kreplach dumplings stuffed with beef and liver. It recently earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation, and diners consistently call it out for its generous portions and ultra-flavorful fare. The overstuffed sandwiches are an absolute must, as they're piled high with sliced meats and come with sides like coleslaw, chips, and potato pancakes with applesauce. Many say you shouldn't sleep on the soup either. As one fan said on Instagram, "The Matzo Ball Soup is worth the trip alone — like, seriously, that's one hefty matzo!!!"
https://www.famous4thstreetdelicatessen.com/
(215) 922-3274
700 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
3. The General Muir in Atlanta, Georgia
If you only have 24 hours to dine in Atlanta, many say The General Muir is an absolute must. The Michelin-recognized spot offers a great mix of classic Jewish deli dishes and innovative creations, including hand-rolled bagels with smoked Nova salmon, Reuben sandwiches with your choice of pastrami or corned beef, and poutine with optional add-ons like fried eggs and pastrami. Diners say the spot deserves all the praise it gets, like one TikToker who said, "Everything tastes super fresh, and the portions are the perfect size ... this is one of those spots that actually lives up to the hype and makes you want to come back again."
https://www.thegeneralmuir.com/
(678) 927-9131
1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
4. Langer's Delicatessen in Los Angeles, California
Langer's Delicatessen has been serving what many say is the best pastrami in the country since 1947. In fact, some even say it rivals Katz's Deli, sparking debate over whether Los Angeles or New York City deserves the title of pastrami capital. If you want to try some of the peppery, smoky, shaved meat, many say the No. 19 sandwich is the way to go. It features pastrami, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on double-baked rye bread. Diners say all of the elements come together beautifully, but the pastrami steals the show. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "That pastrami just dissolves. It's not overly salty. It's balanced, the fattiness of it. That is absolute perfection."
(213) 483-8050
704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
5. Liebman's Kosher Deli in the Bronx & Westchester, New York
Established in 1953, Liebman's Kosher Deli is the last Jewish deli left in the Bronx. Thanks to its loyal following, the spot is not only surviving but thriving, and it now has a second location in Westchester. If you can only get one thing, regulars recommend the Liebman's Favorite. A Reddit user described it as, "an enormous heaping of pastrami and corned beef piled high on top of a slice of bread, along with your choice of mashed potatoes and gravy or fried potatoes. You also get kishka [sausage]." The review noted how great a deal it is, considering there's enough meat to make multiple sandwiches.
6. Kaufman's Bagel & Delicatessen in Skokie, Illinois
Kaufman's Bagel & Delicatessen has been a Chicago area institution since 1960. Line up at the deli counter and you'll find an array of tasty eats waiting for you, including four types of lox, knishes, stuffed cabbage, lentil soup, veal pastrami, and chopped liver. There are also house-baked breads, cakes, and pastries on offer. Many diners say you won't find a better bagel anywhere for miles, and some suggest pairing one of them with the deli's killer lox and cream cheese. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "The lox is silky, well-balanced, and generously layered, bringing a clean, briny richness that pairs perfectly with the cool cream cheese." The sandwiches also get great reviews.
(847) 677-6190
4905 Dempster St, Skokie, IL 60077
7. Attman's Delicatessen in multiple locations in Maryland
Like many Jewish delis in the United States, Shapiro's Delicatessan was founded by immigrants. Louis and Rebecca Shapiro left Ukraine in 1905 and settled in Indianapolis, where they opened their namesake deli. It's still run by the Shapiro family today and famous for its comforting fare like corned beef hash, matzo ball soup, and sandwiches packed with savory meats. The pastrami sandwich earns particularly high praise. One reviewer said on TikTok, "It's cut really thin, but still really, really fatty, which balances that spicy mustard perfectly." They also commented on how the rye bread was ultra-flavorful and sturdy enough to hold up against the ample slices of meat.
(317) 631-4041
808 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
8. Shapiro's Delicatessen in Indianapolis, Indiana
When Harry Attman opened a small store in Baltimore in 1915, he probably never imagined it would grow into a chain of three successful delicatessens and that his ancestors would still be running them over 100 years later. The East Lombard Street location has been there since 1933, on what is now called "Corned Beef Row," and it offers old-school vibes. According to many diners, the best thing to get is the corned beef sandwich on rye bread. A reviewer on TikTok said, "It's got to be some of the best corned beef I've ever had." Other popular menu items include the Reuben sandwich, knishes, and the deli dogs that come with toppings like bologna, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese.
9. Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland, Ohio
Jeremy Umansky has earned multiple James Beard Award nominations for the inspired dishes he and his team create at Larder Delicatessen & Bakery. Pursue the menu at this modern Jewish deli, and you'll find classic dishes prepared in unique ways. Take the pastrami, which is cured with koji enzymes, the sauerkraut made with local red cabbage, and the Lake Erie whitefish caviar. Then there's the celery soda made from fresh celery, dill, apple cider vinegar, and pickling spice. Customers highly recommend the pastrami sandwich. As one reviewer said in a YouTube video, "Reminds you of that New York kind of pastrami — thick-cut, fatty, with that brilliant, brilliant sauerkraut on there."
(216) 912-8203
1455 W 29th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
10. Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen in Chicago, Illinois
Founded by the Raskin family and now run by the fourth generation, Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen has been slinging sandwiches since 1942. It's one of the few old-school Jewish delis left in Chicago, and many say it's an absolute must for anyone who loves classic dishes like knishes, baked whitefish, and sandwiches piled high with hand-carved meats. For many people, the go-to order is the corned beef sandwich on rye bread. A reviewer on YouTube gushed about the corned beef, saying, "It's so soft and tender. That's like a blanket. It's like your baby blanket. That's just comfort." Many also recommend pairing the sandwich with one of Manny's delectable potato latkes.
(312) 939-2855
1141 S Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60607
11. Brent's Delicatessen & Restaurant in Los Angeles, California
Ask locals where to find an epic Reuben sandwich in Los Angeles, and many will point you toward Brent's Delicatessen & Restaurant. The original Northridge location opened in 1967, and now there's also a second location in Westlake Village. The Reuben is one of the deli's best sellers and it comes with your choice of corned beef, turkey, or black pastrami on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, hot sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, plus steak fries and coleslaw. As one Reddit user said, "There is no more complete sandwich that I have ever had than this one. My death row sandwich."
12. Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant in Newark, New Jersey
The Brummer family has been running Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant since 1962, but the deli actually dates back to the 1910s, making it one of the longest-standing delis in New Jersey. It consistently earns accolades for its Jewish soul food like homestyle chicken noodle soup, potato pancakes, full-sour and half-sour pickles, and overstuffed sandwiches. If it's the latter you're after, many say the corned beef sandwich is phenomenal. It comes with your choice of bread, condiments, and toppings. One reviewer described the meat as fatty, flavorful, and super tender in a YouTube video, and stated, "This might be the best corned beef sandwich I've ever tasted, actually. It's that good."
(973) 623-0410
32 Branford Pl #2723, Newark, NJ 07102
13. Kenny & Ziggy's Delicatessen in Houston, Texas
Ziggy Gruber comes from a long line of deli owners, and Kenny & Ziggy's is his joint venture with partner Kenny Friedman. Step inside and you'll find comfy booths, a long bar, and an extensive selection of eats. Whatever you order, you can almost guarantee it's going to be huge. Think challah french toast covered in fresh berries, hearty corned beef hash topped with eggs, and towering sandwiches. And diners love it all. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "Let me just say — this place lives up to the hype. The pastrami is piled high, the onion rings are crispy perfection, and the vibes scream classic New York deli with a Texas twist."
https://www.kennyandziggys.com/
(713) 871-8883
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
14. Frankel's Delicatessen in Brooklyn, New York
Frankel's Delicatessen is a contemporary Jewish deli that many diners say is an absolute hidden gem. It's a small spot with limited counter seating, but that doesn't stop folks from lining up to grab bagel sandwiches, containers of whitefish salad, and sweet treats like chocolate babka. One sandwich that gets a ton of hype is the Pastrami, Egg & Cheese. A reviewer on TikTok described it as, "Fluffy eggs with that melty, gooey American cheese, but instead of something crispy, you have the fattiness, the meatiness, the richness of the pastrami. And especially over here because they're doing it thick-cut, it feels a lot different." Pair the sandwich with a Dr. Brown's soda, and you're good to go.
https://frankelsdelicatessen.com/
(718) 389-2302
631 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
15. Josh's Deli in Surfside, Florida
Considering that Josh's Deli bakes its own bread daily and cures its own meats and fish in-house, it's not surprising that diners say the food at this Michelin-recommended kosher deli is top notch. You'll find classic dishes like knishes and pastrami sandwiches, as well as modern creations. If you're up for something different, try the Dirty Fries topped with pulled beef and garlic mayo or the Jewban sandwich with brisket and turkey pastrami, pickles, chipotle aioli, and mustard on challah bread. Diners love the cozy ambiance and the attention to detail that goes into every dish. As one fan said on Facebook, "Everything is made in house and you can taste the difference."
(305) 397-8494
9517 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
16. Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Part deli and part grocery store, Zingerman's Delicatessen is a beloved institution in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Take some time to peruse the pantry section, and you'll find tons of olive oils, mustards, tinned fish, and pickles to stock up on. There are also enticing baked goods from the bakery. After you're done shopping, you can fuel up with some kugel, house-made chicken soup, or one of the deli's much-lauded sandwiches. Of course, we can't prove it, but according to many diners, Zingerman's makes one of the best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S. As a reviewer on TikTok said, "That pastrami, the kraut, the house-made Russian dressing, and that grilled pumpernickel from their own bakehouse? Easily one of the best Reubens I've had."
https://www.zingermansdeli.com/
(734) 663-3354
422 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
17. Sarge's Delicatessen & Diner in New York City, New York
With its dark burgundy booths and Tiffany-style lamps, Sarge's feels delightfully old school, and that's just one of the things that so many people love about it. The menu is extensive with tons of deli classics like smoked whitefish salad, hot pastrami sandwiches, and old-fashioned chicken soup with a matzo ball, kreplach, rice, or noodles. You'll also find diner fare like burgers, chicken pot pie, and corned beef and cabbage. Be sure to save room for dessert too. As one Reddit user said, "One of the absolute best things there IMO is their apple strudel — it's simply perfection. If you want to go all out, order the French vanilla ice cream to go with it."
(212) 679-0442
548 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
18. Radin's Delicatessen in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Former 4th Street Delicatessen owner Russ Cowan opened Radin's Delicatessen in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in 2024, and diners can't say enough good things about it. You'll find tons to nosh on, from appetizing platters with lox and Nova salmon to hot open brisket sandwiches, potato pancakes, stuffed cabbage, and rugalach. Most things are made in-house, including the smoked pastrami, pickled corned beef, and fresh breads and pastries. The deli also does party platters. Diners say you can't really go wrong with anything you order, and that the portions are massive. As one regular commented on a Facebook post, "Generally, anything we order is taken home for a couple of extra meals."
https://www.radinsdelicatessen.com/
(856) 509-5492
486 Evesham Rd, Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08003
19. The Bagel Deli & Restaurant in Denver, Colorado
The Bagel Deli & Restaurant has been Denver's one-stop shop for Jewish delicacies since 1967. Like the name suggests, there are tons of bagels to choose from that you can schmear with house-made cream cheese and top with lox if you're so inclined. The deli also makes super-stacked sandwiches, like the classic Reuben, which one reviewer on Instagram called, "the biggest and best Reuben sandwich in Denver." And for those who prefer the Reuben's sister sandwich, the Rachel, the No. 16 will hit all the right notes with its layers of sliced turkey, coleslaw, and Russian dressing. Diners also have great things to say about the flavorful matzo ball soup and crispy latkes.
(303) 756-6667
6439 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80222
20. 2nd Ave Deli in New York City, New York
If you're looking for a true kosher deli in New York City, many say 2nd Ave Deli is one of the best. As one New Yorker said on TikTok, "Not even joking, 2nd Ave Deli is one of my top restaurants in NYC. It's my ride or die, place everyone needs to try, always hits." You'll find staples like pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, gefilte fish, and kosher hot dogs on the menu, as well as dishes that are harder to find elsewhere, like ptcha served hot or cold and cholent. As an added bonus, every table gets complimentary pickles and coleslaw.
Methodology
As mentioned at the top, we chose these delis based mainly on customer reviews, as well as accolades from well-respected publications like the Michelin Guide. We looked at reviews on multiple platforms, like Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram, and we only considered reviews from within the past year to ensure that the details are up to date. Some things we took into consideration included the quality of the food, flavor, execution, value for money, and ambiance of the delis. Based on the overwhelmingly positive reviews, diners clearly consider these some of the hands-down best Jewish delis in the country.