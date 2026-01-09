10 Midwest Comfort Foods Everyone Should Try At Least Once

The Midwest isn't exactly known for its cuisine. The South is known for barbecue and flavorful cooking, the Southwest has Tex-Mex, and the Northeast is a seafood haven. The majority of the Midwest's Michelin-star restaurants are in Chicago. If anything, the Midwest gets teased for having food that's sub-par, bland, or super processed.

Sure, in some cases, that can be true. I'm a Minnesotan, born and raised, and I've seen some dishes that have made me raise my eyebrows. But we also have some really great food, too. A lot of Midwest dishes are hearty comfort foods; after all, the weather can get pretty cold and windy in certain parts of the Midwest. There are also several unique, innovative dishes, often developed by immigrants to the area, out of necessity, or just for fun.

Now, I could name a dozen Minnesota-specific dishes, but the Midwest is a big place. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, it includes 12 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. I set out to compile a list of the best comfort foods in the area, featuring some options that are more state-specific, as well as those that are generally popular in the Midwest.