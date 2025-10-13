The Kansas City BBQ Restaurant That Stood Out To Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain was serious about feasting on a well-cooked BBQ. The acclaimed chef, food writer, and TV show host knew how to spot a perfectly smoky, tangy, and unforgettable BBQ spread and made sure to speak up about the spots that truly earned his respect. Bourdain was known for being glaringly outright (and a little bit savage with some of his food takes), but his honesty was rooted in a love for discovering top tier meals around the world. Even while his passion for travel food shows such as "Parts Unknown" or "No Reservations" took him overseas, he still made a point of seeking out the best of American food, like the finest Chicagoan hot dogs and Southern BBQ joints. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que is an eatery he swore by for his BBQ cravings.

In an episode of "No Reservations," Bourdain praises the wide range of menu items at Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que and asserts that you go for the ribs. When Bourdain visited, the restaurant was known as Oklahoma Joe's and was a local spot yet to rival with some of the city's greater known spots. The first restaurant was opened in 1996 in Stillwater, Oklahoma and the original gas station store was opened the same year in Kansas City. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que continues to serve the nation with Southern tastes, and also offers a range of sauces, spice blends, rubs, and other merchandise online so that the taste of Kansas can be enjoyed from anywhere. These days, the restaurant still operates from its Kansas City gas station location and also opened restaurants in Olathe and Leawood.