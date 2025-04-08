12 Unique Snacks Served In Baseball Stadiums Across America
The food you can buy at baseball stadiums has grown into a huge deal, far beyond the hot dogs, peanuts, and Cracker Jack boxes of yore. Concession companies like Aramark and Delaware North — along with local restaurants — now compete to produce the most tempting foods possible. Baseball games are no longer just about watching the players compete; they're now as much about the near-gourmet meals you can order at concession stands all over the park.
In fact, the fare at baseball stadiums has become so over the top that finding anything relatively healthy to eat is just not a thing. The concession companies and restaurants do offer options for special diets like gluten-free and vegetarian, but "healthy" items are few and far between. With that in mind, plan ahead so that you don't overdo it as you encounter temptation after temptation. The Major League Baseball website has lists of restaurants and foods for each stadium, and new foods are usually the focus of a media spotlight each year. These all give you a preview of the foods you'll see, which helps you avoid overindulging. It's no exception in 2025, and the teams have debuted a lot of delicious-looking new foods. Here's a look at some of the new snacks, and a couple of not-so-new but very unique items, that will be served at baseball stadiums across America this year.
Banana bread pudding helmets (San Diego Padres)
The San Diego Padres return to Petco Park with several new food items, one of which is a spin on a baseball classic. Many teams offer ice cream sundaes in souvenir plastic helmets with team logos on it, and this year, the Padres have chosen banana bread pudding from concessionaire Delaware North. Each sundae contains vanilla wafers (some with a chocolate drizzle), whipped cream, vanilla pudding, candied nuts, and of course, banana slices.
One caveat is that this is no mini sundae. The portion is apparently huge and appropriate for sharing with another person. The sundae should be available at any dessert stand, although some fans have had issues finding it; online rumors have it available at Seaside Market in Section 105. The pudding is already getting rave reviews from those who've tried it, with one reviewer stating that anyone who grew up eating banana pudding would find the dish nostalgic.
Tiramisu helmets (New York Yankees)
The Yankees are also debuting a unique sundae helmet, but this one contains tiramisu. The concept apparently seemed so unbelievable that one person commented on Instagram that they thought the post was an April Fool's joke at first — but no, it's real, and it's one of the most anticipated new snacks of the season. Ladyfingers, espresso mascarpone cream, and a thick coating of cocoa powder — it's quintessential tiramisu in a handy container.
The disbelief in that Instagram comment is understandable. Lately, there's been a trend on social media of putting tiramisu in things that tiramisu shouldn't go in. (If this is the first time you're hearing about it, you're not alone; it's been limited to TikTok so far.) People have — for who knows what reason — been putting small and large amounts of tiramisu in everything from purses to toilets, and photographing their culinary insanity. If you've been looking at all these photos of tiramisu in this and that, then hearing that the Yankees would put tiramisu in little sundae helmets probably sounded like the team was getting in on the joke. However, the tiramisu helmets are real, and they're available from Christian Petroni in Section 125.
Blue velvet whoopie pies (Kansas City Royals)
The Kansas City Royals have introduced a snack that shows team spirit: the blue velvet whoopie pie. It is what it sounds like; two blue-colored (blue is a Royals color) velvet cake layers with piped vanilla fluff as a filling. In promotional photos, the cakes are dusted with what looks like some type of sugar, although that's not listed in the descriptions given out ahead of its release. The pies are available at Rivals Restaurant; the concessions at Kauffman Stadium are run by Aramark.
Aramark is the same company that introduced the amazing Sweet Baby Ray's Crown sticky buns for the 2024 playoffs, which were also available at Rivals. These combined caramel, croissant sheets, and a brown sugar topping with pulled pork and a Kansas City-style BBQ sauce. The whole thing was topped off with apple compote. It sounds like it shouldn't work, but it did. The blue velvet whoopie pies may not look as complicated as last year's offering, but "simple" can be just as tasty.
Bacon on a stick with Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce (Texas Rangers)
Not every new snack this year belongs in the dessert category. The Texas Rangers are offering a knock-your-socks-off savory delight that is bacon on a stick with Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, and it is everything you hoped for in a Texan baseball stadium food. Thick-cut bacon — very thick-cut — sits on a skewer, slathered with glistening BBQ sauce. The offering is from Delaware North and is available in sections 23, 123, and 230 for a hair under $10.
Bacon on a stick actually isn't a new baseball-stadium item overall; quite a few teams have offered a version in the past. However, the Rangers and Delaware North are putting a very Texan spin on it by adding Dr Pepper to the BBQ sauce (OK, so the recipe has got some sweetness to it; however, it's still definitely a savory dish). Dr Pepper was invented in Waco, Texas, in 1885; the owner of a soda fountain and drug store liked how the smell of different syrups combined in the air, and he wanted to create a drink syrup that tasted like that fragrance. He succeeded, and the syrup became so popular that other stores wanted to buy it. It has consistently been one of Texas' favorite sodas since its invention, and in 2024, a poll showed that Dr Pepper was second only to Coca-Cola in popularity in Texas.
Horchachos (Houston Astros)
Cross-state rivals the Houston Astros aren't sitting this one out, and the team has introduced a variation on nachos that you'll want for dessert. If you like horchata, head to Daikin Park to try horchachos, which are fried balls of horchata creme covered with plantains, caramel, white and regular chocolate, coconut flakes, and cinnamon sugar. The sample dish introduced at a media spotlight also had berries scattered over the top. This dessert is available in Section 116.
The name is a combination of "horchata" and "nachos." There aren't any tortilla chips in this dish, though, and instead, the horchata creme balls serve as the base for all of the tasty toppings. This is a particularly Texan twist; horchata is a Mexican drink, but has long been a favorite in Texas, dating back to when the recipe was brought to Texas and Mexico by the Spanish. Reviews from the media event have been enthusiastic.
Takoyaki (Los Angeles Dodgers)
When asked about unique foods at their team's stadium, L.A. Dodgers fans tend to name takoyaki, those fried octopus balls that are common Japanese snacks. Takoyaki isn't a new food for 2025; it was introduced in 2024. However, it ranks as one of the most unique foods available at U.S. baseball stadiums because no one else has it. At Dodger Stadium, you can find it in Field 45. If you want takoyaki during a baseball game outside Dodger Stadium, though, you'll have to head to Japan.
The takoyaki is from Tsukiji Gindaco, which has sold takoyaki at Japanese stadiums since 2008. The Dodgers added the snack in 2024, and it just so happens that takoyaki specifically from Tsukiji Gindaco is player Shohei Ohtani's favorite snack. You can get the takoyaki with traditional toppings like bonito flakes, and Tsukiji Gindaco is also offering them with toppings like guacamole or salsa, just for fans at Dodger Stadium.
Most reviews are positive, but one comment on Reddit offers helpful advice: get the takoyaki when it's freshly grilled. That poster said they tried the takoyaki when it had been sitting for a while, and they said it was cold and not that good. When they had some that had just been cooked and was still hot, it was excellent.
S'mores pretzel (San Francisco Giants)
Can't decide between that big, soft pretzel or those chocolatey s'mores? Why not have them both? At Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants are making sure that's an option this year with the introduction of the s'mores pretzel, a huge pretzel covered with chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, graham cracker pieces, and orange sprinkles. One reporter who tried it at a media preview event noted it was messy, but she was also very happy with how it tasted. She rated it 10/10 and said it was on par with the park's classic garlic fries.
A different person at that media event said it was so popular that the event ran out of samples before she could try it. Another one who managed to get a piece said it would be great for kids, but it would be even better if the marshmallows had been melted a little with a torch. By the way, for those who want more than a plain pretzel but who don't want chocolate, the Giants are also offering a Buffalo ranch pretzel.
Red velvet affogato (Philadelphia Phillies)
The Philadelphia Phillies and Aramark are bringing a few new foods to Citizens Bank Park, two of which may be of interest. The one getting a lot of attention is the red velvet affogato, a combination of red velvet cookies, espresso, and vanilla ice cream. You'll get a glass with cookies and ice cream, and you can pour the espresso over those. This will be available at the Yard in Section 102.
If you don't want cookies and espresso and instead wish you could have those s'mores from San Francisco, the Phillies are actually offering a s'mores quesadilla. It's not nearly as fancy as the red velvet affogato, and dessert quesadillas as a whole aren't that unusual. However, the basic-sounding nature of the s'mores quesadilla at Citizens Bank Park makes it outright comfort food. This combination of Nutella, marshmallows, graham cracker pieces, and a tortilla along with chocolate sauce is available in Section 142.
Chapulines (Seattle Mariners)
Possibly the most unique food on the list, and definitely the oldest of the bunch listed here, are the chapulines at T-Mobile Park. This standby at Seattle Mariners games was introduced in 2017 as part of an effort to bring more local and international foods to the park. Chapulines fit the bill for both, as they're a common snack in southern Mexico around Oaxaca, and the park was able to get a supply from a local Seattle restaurant.
If you haven't been to a Mariners game and don't know why chapulines are so unique among baseball foods in the U.S., it's because chapulines are grasshoppers. They're toasted (occasionally fried or roasted), and at T-Mobile Park, you can get them with chili-lime salt. They were unexpectedly popular; the first order in 2017 was woefully small compared to the demand. The people doing the ordering learned very quickly that they had a hit on their hands and have ordered more adequate supplies since then. The demand hasn't stopped — chapulines remain one of the most popular items at games.
Polish cannonballs (Pittsburgh Pirates)
Haluski is an Eastern European dish with cabbage, noodles, butter, and onions, often with a meat such as kielbasa added in. It's particularly popular in Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Pirates have created Polish cannonballs, a tribute to this locally loved recipe. These are round, breaded balls of noodles, kielbasa, cheese, bacon, and cabbage, and if you order them, you'll get a few cannonballs plus an herby dip.
An interesting fact about haluski is that it's not really a Polish dish, but in Pittsburgh, it's somehow become associated with the Polish community. A few restaurants serve it, but it's mainly a dish that people have at home and that they bring to gatherings and church meals. It's economical and perfect for Lent dishes that need to exclude meat (remember that the kielbasa and bacon are optional), and it can contain any number of additional items or substitutes, such as gnocchi instead of noodles. The version at PNC Park is obviously not traditional, but it's a great addition to a stadium menu and gives visitors a sample of what Pittsburgh's food scene is like.
Cheetos dust on your ice cream (Charleston RiverDogs)
Most of the new foods this year are from Major League teams, but don't forget that the Minor League teams have some nifty snacks, too. One of these is not even a full snack, but rather a modification that can turn anything you eat into a cheesy wonder. The Charleston RiverDogs, a Minor League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is offering guests the choice to add Cheetos dust to anything they order, including ice cream and chicken wings. Flavors will include white cheddar and Parmesan, and you can get the dust for $3 at Cheesy Charlie's.
The concept of Cheetos dust on food other than Cheetos isn't strange. In fact, adding Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust to ice cream was a fad back in early 2020, and being able to buy Cheetos dust at a RiverDogs game isn't even that new. This year, however, Cheesy Charlie's and the RiverDogs are offering you the chance to Cheeto-fy absolutely anything you buy in the ballpark (We're assuming this involves only the food you buy and not other souvenirs). Just think carefully about what you want to Cheeto-fy because that dust is hard to remove if it turns out you don't like the combination.
Strawberry cream nachos (Chicago White Sox)
The Chicago White Sox have several new foods available at Rate Field this season (not to mention, a newly truncated stadium name), most of which are in the meal or entree category. However, one new entry is perfect for a spring or summer snack attack: strawberry cream nachos. After you've tried the spicy Korean corn dogs and cheese curds loaded with brisket and coleslaw, cool off with a basket of tortilla chips dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and smothered in whipped cream with chopped strawberries.
This entry is from Levy Restaurants, one of two companies that handle concessions for Rate Field (The other is Delaware North). Levy began handling the catering and food services for the White Sox in 1982, later expanding its services to additional stadiums including Wrigley Field (home of the Cubs) and Dodger Stadium. Levy was also responsible for introducing the very popular chocolate campfire milkshake in 2024, which is returning to the concession stands this year.