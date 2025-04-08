12 Unique Snacks Served In Baseball Stadiums Across America

The food you can buy at baseball stadiums has grown into a huge deal, far beyond the hot dogs, peanuts, and Cracker Jack boxes of yore. Concession companies like Aramark and Delaware North — along with local restaurants — now compete to produce the most tempting foods possible. Baseball games are no longer just about watching the players compete; they're now as much about the near-gourmet meals you can order at concession stands all over the park.

In fact, the fare at baseball stadiums has become so over the top that finding anything relatively healthy to eat is just not a thing. The concession companies and restaurants do offer options for special diets like gluten-free and vegetarian, but "healthy" items are few and far between. With that in mind, plan ahead so that you don't overdo it as you encounter temptation after temptation. The Major League Baseball website has lists of restaurants and foods for each stadium, and new foods are usually the focus of a media spotlight each year. These all give you a preview of the foods you'll see, which helps you avoid overindulging. It's no exception in 2025, and the teams have debuted a lot of delicious-looking new foods. Here's a look at some of the new snacks, and a couple of not-so-new but very unique items, that will be served at baseball stadiums across America this year.