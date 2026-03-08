9 Best Italian Chain Restaurants, According To Reviews
In the late 19th century, waves of Italians began immigrating to the United States, bringing their family recipes and food culture with them. Since then, Italian cuisine has been wholeheartedly embraced across the country. Today, you can find top-notch Italian restaurants in every state, as well as numerous Italian restaurant chains that do a roaring trade in pizza, pasta, seafood, and steaks. And while chains sometimes get a bad rap, many diners say there are a handful of Italian chains that are just as good as, if not better than, many independent restaurants.
There's certainly no shortage of spots where you can get your pizza and pasta fix in the U.S., but not all of them deliver when it comes to comfort and consistency. The best Italian chains offer welcoming settings, whether that's casual vibes with family-style feasting or upscale chains perfect for date nights and special occasions. Stand-out chains also make quality a top priority with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces, and attention to detail when it comes to execution. And, of course, flavor is all-important.
To determine which Italian chain restaurants are a cut above the rest, we scoured countless customer reviews across multiple platforms. We paid attention not just to star ratings, but also to recurring themes in reviews, including specific menu items that get shouted out time and again and comments about outstanding service and value. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chains that offer the best Italian dining experiences.
1. Maggiano's Little Italy
The first Maggiano's opened in Chicago, Illinois, in 1991, and it was an instant hit for its hearty, Italian-American dishes. There are now over 50 locations across 23 states. The restaurants are designed to be elegant and inviting with candlelit tables and linen tablecloths. In fact, many people say the ambiance makes you feel as though you're in an intimate restaurant rather than a national chain. In addition, people say the service is warm and attentive.
Maggiano's menu is designed for sharing, with a great selection of appetizers to start, like the Zucchini Fritté with lemon aioli and Wagyu Meatballs. For mains, you can choose from hearty pasta dishes like the chain's Famous Rigatoni "D" with herb-roasted chicken, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, and Marsala cream. There are also plenty of meat dishes, like "The Grand" Chicken Parmesan, which earned a spot on our list of the best chain restaurant chicken Parmesan dishes.
"There's not many sit-down chains on the level of Maggiano's to me," declared one reviewer on TikTok. People love that the food is well executed, ultra-flavorful, and the portions are generous. Many diners also appreciate the little touches, like the fact that Maggiano's makes its own marinara sauce from scratch and offers a full gluten-free menu. Even the desserts earn top praise. As another reviewer said on TikTok, "Maggiano's butter cake can't be beat."
2. Carrabba's Italian Grill
Founded by Johnny Carrabba and his uncle Damian Mandola in 1985, Carrabba's is all about Italian dishes inspired by the duo's Sicilian family recipes, as well as Italian-American creations. The chain is now part of the Bloomin' Brands family, and it has expanded to over 200 locations. The restaurants feature modern decor and relaxed, casual vibes with a mix of seating, including booths, tables, and even outdoor seating in some locations.
If you want to start your meal off on a high note, many say Carrabba's makes some of the best chain restaurant shrimp scampi out there, with succulent shrimp in a savory white wine and butter sauce and rustic garlic and herb bread on the side. Other enticing appetizers include the Fried Calamari and Tomato Caprese with Fresh Burrata. There is also a great selection of wine, sangria, and signature cocktails.
The most popular main dish at Carrabba's by far is the Chicken Bryan, which features wood-grilled chicken covered with sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, basil, and a lemon-butter sauce. It also comes with your choice of side, like garlic mashed potatoes or fettuccine Alfredo. A reviewer on TikTok commented, "This dish is fire — so juicy, lots of flavor." Another reviewer on Facebook said, "I have to come here once a week ... for my ... chicken Bryan fix." Many diners say the pastas are also cooked perfectly, and the sauces are on point.
3. Olive Garden
From 2018 to 2025, Olive Garden was the biggest casual dining chain in the United States (it only recently lost that title to Texas Roadhouse), which tells you just how much people love the chain. It's famous for its never-ending breadsticks, as well as its hearty pasta dishes. Many say you shouldn't sleep on the appetizers either, like the Shrimp Fritto Misto and the Calamari, which earned the first and second places, respectively, in our ranking of Olive Garden appetizers.
There are several reasons Olive Garden has a slew of die-hard fans. For one, the breadsticks are addictively good. In a YouTube video, a diner described them as, "Garlicky, salty, really beautifully soft texture. I honestly think this is the best bread in the world." In addition, the chain makes its soups and some sauces in-house daily. Plus, you can sample wines before you commit to a glass or bottle, and eClub members get perks like free dessert on their birthday.
In terms of the best dishes to order at Olive Garden, diners say some of the top contenders are the Chicken and Gnocchi soup, the Five-Cheese Ziti, and the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara. The Alfredo pasta is also a fan-favorite because it's so customizable. You can get it plain or with chicken, shrimp, or gorgonzola steak, and you can add tasty toppings like mushrooms, broccoli, and Italian sausage. There's also a version with Asiago-stuffed tortelloni instead of fettuccine.
4. North Italia
Founded in 2002, North Italia is a small chain that focuses on scratch-made modern Italian dishes. For many years, there were just a handful of restaurants, but that number has been rising ever since The Cheesecake Factory acquired the brand in 2021. Now there are 48 locations across the States. However, despite its recent growth, the concept remains the same: stylish settings with a neighborhood feel and food that's made by hand.
Peruse the menu at North Italia and you'll find classic Italian dishes with innovative twists. Take the Crispy Eggplant Parmesan that comes with fresh mozzarella and a spicy vodka sauce, or the Tuscan Kale salad embellished with crispy pancetta, charred grapes, apple, pistachio, herbed breadcrumbs, and a Parmesan vinaigrette. You can also indulge in hand-tossed pizzas and house-made pastas with the option to swap out the noodles for gluten-free pasta or veggie noodles.
People love that North Italia has a different vibe than your typical cookie-cutter restaurant chain. As one reviewer said on Facebook, "I was skeptical to go because I try to avoid big chain restaurants. But it was absolutely wonderful. It didn't feel like a chain. Everything was freshly made. The pasta is made there. The wait staff was attentive, friendly, and very professional." In addition, diners say everything from the salads to the pizzas and the desserts are vibrant and packed with flavor.
5. Buca di Beppo
Buca di Beppo first opened in the basement of an apartment building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1993, and it went on to become a national chain with restaurants from coast to coast. It's gone through some ups and downs over the years, including a bankruptcy filing in 2024 and the shuttering of several restaurants. However, the chain still has tons of fans who flock to its 40-plus locations for family-style dishes like pizzas, pastas, and saucy meats and seafood.
The first thing that you'll notice when you step into a Buca di Beppo is the eclectic decor. Think red and white checked tablecloths in the style of an old-school "red sauce" joint, twinkling fairy lights, photos of Italian-American celebrities, and busts of the Pope. Then there is the food, which comes in massive portions meant to be shared with groups of up to six people. Solo diners and couples can expect to take home plenty of leftovers.
The large portion sizes are a major draw for many diners, plus many say the dishes are done well and taste amazing. If you can only choose one main, many say it should be the lasagna that can feed five people. It comes with layers upon layers of noodles, meat sauce, creamy ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan. One reviewer said on TikTok, "It just falls right apart. It is absolutely massive and delicious." The half-pound meatballs also come highly recommended.
6. Fazoli's
Ever since Fazoli's launched in 1988, the focus has always been on Italian comfort food served fast and at wallet-friendly prices. Today, many of the restaurants feature drive-thrus so that you can order quickly on the go. But don't let the quick-service model and affordable prices fool you — many people say that the chain makes surprisingly good meals that are served hot and fresh.
The menu at Fazoli's offers a wide range of pastas, pizzas, salads, and subs. You'll find classics like the Spaghetti and Meatballs, Italian Sub, and Pepperoni Pizza alongside signature creations like the Chicken Carbonara with chicken, bacon, Alfredo sauce, and Parmesan-roasted broccoli. Nearly every item on the menu also comes with the chain's signature garlic breadsticks, and you can wash down your meal with soda, chocolate milk, or a cold Italian Ice.
Many diners have a soft spot for Fazoli's because they remember it from their childhood, but it also manages to impress first-timers. Diners love that it's great value and tasty to boot. As one Reddit user said, "It's good 'Italian' comfort food and arguably better than some real Italian restaurants in the area, especially for the amount of food you get for your money." Many people also say Fazoli's has some of the best free chain restaurant bread out there. As one fan commented on TikTok, "They were buttery and garlicky — honestly, better than what you'd find at Olive Garden!"
7. Brio Italian Grille
If you're looking for a stylish date night spot or a place to catch up with friends over cocktails, wine, and elevated Italian eats, many say you can't go wrong with Brio Italian Grille. The chain, which is owned by the same parent company as Bravo! Italian Kitchen, has been around since the late 1990s, and the focus is on Italian coastal cuisine served in elegant settings. Each restaurant is styled like an Italian villa with archways, marble countertops, and mosaics.
Brio offers a good mix of familiar dishes and innovative creations. Starters include the bruschetta sampler and flatbread with grilled chicken, bacon, scallions, feta, and Parmesan dressing. Light bites include fresh salads and soups, and mains include the Gorgonzola Crusted Beef Medallions and Lobster and Shrimp Fettuccine. You can also finish your meal off with sweet treats like the Caramel Mascarpone Cheesecake.
Diners have great things to say about the food at Brio, with many praising the flavors and the portion sizes. Many love that the dishes feel a bit fancier than your run-of-the-mill Italian chain restaurant offerings. Plus, some diners note that the entire experience feels luxe without the intimidating price tag. As one reviewer said on Facebook, "The service was attentive, the food arrived promptly, and it was all delicious. To my surprise, the prices were quite reasonable for such an upscale dining experience!"
8. Bertucci's
If you've spent any time on the East Coast, you may be familiar with Bertucci's. The first location opened in Somerville, Massachusetts, in 1981, and within a few years, it had expanded to multiple locations. At one point, it had locations as widespread as Florida and Illinois, although there are fewer now that the chain has joined the ranks of popular pizza chains that filed for bankruptcy. That being said, the chain is still very much in business, and it still has a loyal following of fans.
Bertucci's prides itself on making nearly everything in-house, from the marinara sauce crafted from tomatoes grown exclusively for the chain to the pizza dough and garlic knots. Each restaurant has a brick oven where you can watch chefs fire up pizzas and calzones. The pizzas are the main draw, but the menu also has something for everyone, including salads, chicken wings, pastas, and entrées like chicken Parmesan and grilled salmon.
Despite its financial hiccups, Bertucci's has stayed true to its ethos of making food from scratch with fresh ingredients, and it's also been finding ways to innovate, like working with a celebrity chef from Italy and introducing a new sandwich concept. Diners have been taking notice and are impressed, like one reviewer who said on TikTok, "I recently decided to come visit, and I forgot how good it is. They must have upped their game or something because every dish I had was hitting."
9. Piada Italian Street Food
Inspired by the easy-going eats you find at markets and roadside food stalls in Italy, Piada Italian Street Food is a fast-casual chain that's been garnering a lot of hype. The first location opened in Columbus, Ohio, in 2010, and now there are multiple restaurants in several states. One of the things that makes the chain unique is that each location is run by a chef, so the quality of the food is top priority. In addition, the dishes are designed to be easy to eat on the go.
Piada gets its name from the thin Italian flatbread wraps that make up a large portion of its menu. The wraps are baked on a stone grill and filled with fresh veggies, meats, cheeses, and sauces. There are also versions filled with pasta and others that are wrapped and baked like pizza pockets. Piada also offers fresh salads, protein bowls, and pastas in convenient take-away bowls.
According to most diners, Piada delivers when it comes to freshness, flavor, and value for money. People also love that you can mix and match ingredients to create your own custom meals. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "Piada is really a gem. Literally like Chipotle but Italian. You can pick your pasta, protein, veggies and other things you want to add in." In terms of top dishes, many say the Carbonara pasta is absolute fire, especially when paired with a Parmesan Piada Stick.
Methodology
To narrow down the absolute best Italian chain restaurants in the U.S., we combed through a myriad of customer reviews on platforms like Reddit, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. We only looked at reviews from within the past year to ensure that the opinions are current, and we noted the spots that get far more positive reviews than negative. Criteria we considered included amazing flavors, decent portion sizes, great ambiance and service, and value for money. These are the Italian chains that diners consistently call out for nailing those points and then some.