9 Best Italian Chain Restaurants, According To Reviews

In the late 19th century, waves of Italians began immigrating to the United States, bringing their family recipes and food culture with them. Since then, Italian cuisine has been wholeheartedly embraced across the country. Today, you can find top-notch Italian restaurants in every state, as well as numerous Italian restaurant chains that do a roaring trade in pizza, pasta, seafood, and steaks. And while chains sometimes get a bad rap, many diners say there are a handful of Italian chains that are just as good as, if not better than, many independent restaurants.

There's certainly no shortage of spots where you can get your pizza and pasta fix in the U.S., but not all of them deliver when it comes to comfort and consistency. The best Italian chains offer welcoming settings, whether that's casual vibes with family-style feasting or upscale chains perfect for date nights and special occasions. Stand-out chains also make quality a top priority with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces, and attention to detail when it comes to execution. And, of course, flavor is all-important.

To determine which Italian chain restaurants are a cut above the rest, we scoured countless customer reviews across multiple platforms. We paid attention not just to star ratings, but also to recurring themes in reviews, including specific menu items that get shouted out time and again and comments about outstanding service and value. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chains that offer the best Italian dining experiences.