Every Olive Garden Appetizer, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The popular family restaurant Olive Garden has leveled up its game in recent years. It now offers delivery, bottles salad dressing you can buy at the store, and even sells its soup by the gallon. It's taking the idea of "Italian food but make it easy" to a whole new level. Hence, when my family and I decided to taste test every one of the chain's appetizers, we expected exactly that.

Now, I don't know about you, but when I sit down at a restaurant table, the first thing that comes to my mind is "Where's the fried food at?" That's closely followed by, "Can we get a basket of bread for the table?" Then I'll start sniffing out anything that contains cheese ... all of which is to say that while this isn't our regular family go-to, we're totally here for some of the best Olive Garden dishes, the vast majority of which include carbs and/or cheese. It is Italian food, after all.

The appetizers, we're happy to report, were exactly what we expected, and we enjoyed them with gusto. Given that most people won't order every single one, however, we wanted to provide a general ranking to help you decide which ones to order when you visit one of the restaurant's many locations. Our hardy band of gung-ho taste testers included one husband, one small girl, one small boy, one mother, one father, and one writer — yours truly. If you want to make the most of your app orders in future, we've got you covered.