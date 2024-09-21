Popular Pizza Chains That Have Recently Filed For Bankruptcy

Despite the fact that pizza will never go out of style, pizza restaurants have started to buckle under the weight of financial struggles. Though this trend of restaurants filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection has been ripping its way through several popular restaurant brands, it's starting to impact pizza restaurants specifically as of late — and no, it's not because they don't keep their restaurants tidy.

Advertisement

Like other chain restaurants in their market, pizza restaurants are sinking further into debt as they frantically try to regain the stability that was lost during the pandemic lockdowns. Though pizza continues to be one of the most popular types of fast food in the country, it seems like the pizza purveyors in the fast-casual market are getting hit the hardest. After all, there's a reason that Costco is one of the most popular pizza chains in the U.S.

Regardless of how popular pizza is to American diners, several well-known national pizza chains have recently filed for bankruptcy or have been on the brink of doing so. Some of them have undergone financial restructuring and are seeing some positive numbers, but others have not been so fortunate. While the pizza-throwing future of these brands has yet to be seen, here are a few well-known restaurants that recently turned their playbooks to Chapter 11.

Advertisement