9 Best Chain Restaurant Chicken Parmesan Dishes, Based On Reviews

Nothing says comfort food like chicken Parmesan. It ticks all the feel-good boxes, from the tender chicken to the crispy coating, tangy tomato sauce, and gooey cheese — especially when served with springy pasta noodles. The dish is a staple on many chain restaurant menus, particularly at Italian-American chains that focus on ultra-craveable food. But not all chain restaurant chicken Parms are created equal. Some spots stand out for offering better flavor, execution, and value for money than other places.

Some people might be surprised to learn that chicken Parmesan is among several "Italian" dishes that aren't actually Italian. Italian immigrants in America created it, and it was likely a riff on melanzane alla Parmigiana, aka eggplant Parmesan. The first published recipes for the dish began appearing around the middle of the 20th century, and it soon became a must-have at "red sauce" restaurants across the country. With so many versions out there, it's only natural to wonder which ones are actually worth ordering.

To find the top spots serving the absolute best chain-restaurant chicken Parmesan, we looked at discussions and reviews from the past year on food blogs, Reddit threads, and social media posts. Our goal was to weed out the ho-hum versions and uncover the dishes diners can't stop raving about. Based on our research, these are the chains currently nailing the perfect balance of crispiness, cheesiness, and rich, savory flavors that make chicken Parmesan so irresistible.