9 Restaurant Chains With The Best Shrimp Scampi, According To Reviews
Shrimp scampi is a classic Italian-American dish that has more than a few fans thanks to its combo of succulent shrimp tossed in a rich sauce featuring white wine, butter, garlic, and lemon. It's a staple at many chain restaurants, where it's often served over long pasta noodles like linguine, or with a side of crusty bread to sop up all the sauce. Some chain restaurants in particular stand out for their takes on the dish, with many putting their own touches on it that really take it to the next level.
Part of the beauty of shrimp scampi is that it's very adaptable. In fact, the dish is actually a riff on an Italian dish of langoustines cooked in olive oil. The word scampi actually means "langoustines." When waves of Italians immigrated to America in the late 19th and early 20th century, they couldn't find langoustines in their new home, so they improvised and used shrimp instead. And from there, people modified the dish further, adding ingredients like butter and pasta.
Knowing that shrimp scampi can be made in a variety of ways, that got us thinking about how different chain restaurants prepare it, and that, in turn, made us wonder which chains truly excel at it. To find out, we scoured forums, food blogs, and social media sites to see what people are saying about different chains' versions. Based on recent reviews and comments, these are the spots that diners say serve the absolute best shrimp scampi.
1. North Italia
With just under 50 locations across the United States, North Italia is a relatively small chain, especially when compared to its parent company, The Cheesecake Factory. But that plays into its concept of a neighborhood Italian eatery serving up scratch-made cuisine. Many of the dishes on the menu are modern takes on classics, and the Wild Shrimp Scampi is no exception. It features wild-caught shrimp tossed with blistered tomatoes, garlic confit, herb butter, Grana Padano cheese, and charred lemon. Instead of pasta, you get grilled bread that you can use to pile the shrimp onto or soak up the sauce.
Most diners are thoroughly impressed with North Italia's take on shrimp scampi, saying that the shrimp are seriously substantial and the flavors are spot-on. Even though it's listed in the "small plates" section of the menu, some diners say it could actually be a full meal in itself. It rings in at about $20, which is not bad considering you're getting ample amounts of shrimp and quality ingredients. Some diners say it trumps all other places' versions, like one reviewer on Facebook who said, "The shrimp scampi starter was the best I've ever had."
2. Bonefish Grill
Since 2000, Bonefish Grill has been wowing diners with its seafood creations, many of which are cooked over a wood-burning grill. The most popular dish by far is the Bang Bang shrimp, which features crispy fried shrimp in a creamy, spicy sauce. In fact, some say it's the hands-down best fried shrimp from a chain restaurant. But it's not the only dish diners love. Many say you shouldn't sleep on the Scallops and Shrimp Scampi Pasta either. It features shrimp and scallops cooked in a white wine garlic lemon sauce and tossed with linguine, Parmesan, and diced tomato.
Bonefish's Scallops and Shrimp Scampi Pasta rings in at about $25, depending on location, which is pretty average for seafood pasta dishes at casual dining chains. And according to what diners are saying, it's worth every penny. As one reviewer on Facebook said, "Honestly, it was VERY good. I ate all of my bowl and would have eaten more if it were there. The sauce was just exceptional." We love that it also has scallops, which makes it feel a tad more luxurious than your run-of-the-mill shrimp scampi. Plus, the tomatoes add extra pops of flavor, and the linguini gives you a hearty carb base.
3. Maggiano's Little Italy
Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1991, Maggiano's Little Italy was a hit right from the get-go thanks to its great selection of Italian-American classics served in generous family-style portions. Italian spots aren't always known for being the best chain restaurants for gluten-free dining, but Maggiano's is making an effort to change that. It recently rolled out a dedicated gluten-free menu, and diners are absolutely raving about the shrimp scampi that comes tossed in garlic herb lemon butter and served with gluten-free fusilli.
Tasting Table recently ranked all of the items on Maggiano's gluten-free menu, and the shrimp scampi earned the number one spot. The writer noted that the gluten-free pasta was beautifully al dente and the shrimp was plump, tender, and flavorful. They also lauded the sauce, stating "The scampi sauce was bright and balanced, laced with lemony acidity and just a hint of sweetness that cut through the buttery richness." If you're not sold on the gluten-free pasta despite how good people say it is, Maggiano's also offers a regular version of shrimp scampi that comes with spaghetti. Both versions are priced at about $28.
4. STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse only has 22 locations across the country, so it's not as well-known as some other U.S. steakhouse chains. However, many say that everything from the service to the atmosphere and the food is a solid 10 out of 10. In addition to steaks, the menu also features a variety of seafood dishes, like the shrimp scampi entrée, which comes highly recommended. It features shrimp cooked in a white wine garlic sauce and tossed with linguine and tomatoes.
It's hard to find anyone who has anything bad to say about the STK's shrimp scampi. The portion size is ample, the shrimps are plump, and everything comes bathed in what one reviewer on Instagram called "a mouthwatering garlic butter sauce." The only downside is that it's about $58, depending on location. That's pretty steep, but then you also have to take into account the fact that STK is a fine dining chain, so you're also getting a sleek setting and polished service to go along with your shrimp scampi. Plus, from what diners say, everything tastes simply sublime.
5. BJ's Brewhouse
BJ's Brewhouse began life in 1978 as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, a restaurant in Santa Ana, California, that specialized in deep-dish pizza. Over the years, it grew into a national chain renowned for its beers and large menu featuring everything from salads to pizzas, pastas, and its famous Pizookie desserts (giant cookies baked and served in skillets). If you're craving shrimp scampi, diners say BJ's won't let you down with its entrée-sized dish featuring sautéed jumbo shrimp and spaghetti in a garlic butter sauce with diced tomatoes, fresh basil and parsley, and Parmesan cheese.
"Top-tier" is just one way diners describe the shrimp scampi at BJ's. Many say the shrimp are juicy and the sauce is ultra-flavorful, which makes sense considering it's laced with sweet tomatoes and fresh herbs. The pasta also comes with a garlic knot, which is a nice touch. And at about $25, it's priced pretty reasonably. If you're not into all the carbs and want something a bit more meaty, you can also order the shrimp scampi with slow-roasted tri-tip steak and your choice of two side dishes. The whole meal will cost you roughly $30.
6. Olive Garden
For many years, Olive Garden was the largest casual dining chain in the United States, and although it recently lost that spot to Texas Roadhouse, it's safe to say it's still a pretty popular chain. The Italian-inspired pastas are the biggest draw for many, and several diners say the shrimp scampi pasta is absolutely delicious. For $20.97, you get a plate piled high with shrimp that's sautéed in garlic sauce, then tossed with asparagus, tomatoes, and angel hair pasta. And, of course, you can also enjoy free breadsticks and Olive Garden's endless soup and salad with your meal.
While many shrimp scampi dishes can be quite heavy with buttery garlic sauce and piles of noodles, Olive Garden manages to lighten up the dish a bit with the thin angel hair pasta and the addition of extra veggies. In fact, it's one of the lighter dishes on the menu, ringing in at just 490 calories. In comparison, the spaghetti and meatballs is 970 calories, and the fettuccine Alfredo clocks in at 1,220 calories. But even though the shrimp scampi is on the lighter side, many diners say the sauce goes big on flavor, and the dish is actually filling and ultra-satisfying.
7. Red Lobster
Red Lobster has long been a go-to spot for many looking for tasty and affordable seafood, and shrimp has always been a mainstay on the menu. You may recall the chain's Endless Shrimp promotion, where diners could enjoy all-you-can-eat shrimp for a set price. Unfortunately, the promotion cost the chain tons of money, and may even have contributed to Red Lobster filing for bankruptcy, so it's no longer on offer. But you can still order tasty shrimp dishes at reasonable prices, like the fan-favorite shrimp scampi.
Red Lobster's shrimp scampi is pretty classic, with shrimp cooked in a buttery garlic sauce seasoned with white wine, parsley, onion powder, and garlic powder. It also comes with your choice of side dish, like broccoli, mashed potatoes, or bacon mac and cheese. Many diners say it's their absolute favorite dish on the menu thanks to its crave-worthy flavor. It's even inspired multiple copycat recipes. Plus, it's hard to beat the price of about $17 for an entrée-sized dish with a side. Pro tip: the garlicky sauce is perfect for dipping Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay biscuits into, and it's also great drizzled over pastas, mashed potatoes, and fries.
8. The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory may be a massive chain, but the food is actually very high-quality. The cooks make almost everything from scratch, so depending on what you order, you'll most likely be getting something made with fresh ingredients. The shrimp scampi is a great example, as you get a generous portion of shrimp cooked with whole garlic cloves and white wine, then tossed with tomatoes and basil. The dish also comes with angel hair pasta, which makes the meal more substantial, but it also has a lighter quality than many other pastas.
Many diners agree that The Cheesecake Factory's shrimp scampi is one of the best you'll find at a chain restaurant. A reviewer on TikTok described it as superb, and said, "It's savory; we got a little hint of sweetness from the garlic ... just the right amount of lemon." It's $28.95, which is on par with many other spots and a reasonable price for the amount of food you get. And like many dishes at The Cheesecake Factory, you can modify it by requesting to have some elements be left out.
9. Carraba's Italian Grill
Carrabba's Italian Grill is all about Italian-American classics and dishes inspired by the founder's Sicilian family recipes. If you want to start your meal off on a high note, many say the shrimp scampi is absolutely killer. It features shrimp cooked in a savory sauce made with onions, garlic, dry white wine, lemon juice, and plenty of butter. It also comes with rustic slices of toasted garlic and herb bread on the side for scooping up the shrimp and sauce.
According to diners, there are so many great things going on with Carrabba's shrimp scampi. To start, it's only $13, and while that might lead you to believe the dish will be pretty small, many say the portion size is almost like a full-on entrée. In addition, the shrimp are big, and they come with tons of delicious sauce. A reviewer on TikTok commented, "This scampi sauce right here is what dreams are made of. And this toast to soak it all up ... yes!" Most agree that it's a winner of a dish and definitely worth ordering.
Methodology
Many chain restaurants serve shrimp scampi, but to determine which ones serve the absolute best versions, we knew we had to turn to the people who know best — diners. We analyzed feedback across food forums, blogs, and social media platforms, focusing on recurring praise and complaints about flavor, shrimp freshness and size, portion value, and overall consistency. We wanted the most up-to-date details possible, so we narrowed our search to only comments and reviews from within the past year. The restaurants that got consistent complaints were weeded out, and we narrowed it down even further to only the restaurants that get overwhelmingly positive reviews from the majority of diners for their shrimp scampi.