9 Restaurant Chains With The Best Shrimp Scampi, According To Reviews

Shrimp scampi is a classic Italian-American dish that has more than a few fans thanks to its combo of succulent shrimp tossed in a rich sauce featuring white wine, butter, garlic, and lemon. It's a staple at many chain restaurants, where it's often served over long pasta noodles like linguine, or with a side of crusty bread to sop up all the sauce. Some chain restaurants in particular stand out for their takes on the dish, with many putting their own touches on it that really take it to the next level.

Part of the beauty of shrimp scampi is that it's very adaptable. In fact, the dish is actually a riff on an Italian dish of langoustines cooked in olive oil. The word scampi actually means "langoustines." When waves of Italians immigrated to America in the late 19th and early 20th century, they couldn't find langoustines in their new home, so they improvised and used shrimp instead. And from there, people modified the dish further, adding ingredients like butter and pasta.

Knowing that shrimp scampi can be made in a variety of ways, that got us thinking about how different chain restaurants prepare it, and that, in turn, made us wonder which chains truly excel at it. To find out, we scoured forums, food blogs, and social media sites to see what people are saying about different chains' versions. Based on recent reviews and comments, these are the spots that diners say serve the absolute best shrimp scampi.