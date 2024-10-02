What Cuisine Does A Coastal Italian Restaurant Really Serve?

Picture this: you're sitting on a fabulous beach on the Amalfi Coast, sipping an Aperol Spritz and nibbling on calamari while you take in the breathtaking views. Sounds pretty amazing, doesn't it? Unfortunately, this fantasy is out of reach for most people, which is why so-called "Coastal Italian" restaurants aim to provide the next best thing.

This chic, beachy style of Italian restaurant has been popping up in cities across America in recent years, with media outlets like Eater taking note of the emerging trend. Notable examples include Élephante and Capri in Los Angeles, Casino in New York City, and Faccia a Faccia in Boston. But what exactly differentiates a Coastal Italian restaurant from any other — and what kind of food does it serve?

There is no universally accepted answer to that question. Italy has no uniquely "coastal" region, because almost the entire country is coastal, so there's not necessarily a specific regional cuisine that all of these restaurants are referencing. However, many of them do point to Southern Italy as their main geographical influence, and understandably, heavily feature seafood on their menus. Another near-constant across Coastal Italian restaurant menus is their emphasis on spritzes and other delicious Italian cocktails that seem to transport you to the Riviera. Ultimately, Eater contends that the descriptor is mostly an aesthetic sensibility rather than a culinary one, but if you dine at one of these restaurants, you are likely to find a focus on delicate pastas, seafood specialties and fresh, Mediterranean flavors.