14 Best Restaurant Chains For A Romantic Date Night
We know what you're thinking: bright lights, plastic chairs, and paper-wrapped hamburgers aren't exactly the definition of a romantic evening. Chain restaurants get a bad reputation, but the truth is, many are perfectly good dining concepts that have simply been taken to a national scale. While that may mean some personalization gets left behind, it can also mean cities that might not otherwise have accessible seafood, high-end steaks, and public wineries can experience it all the same.
There are many ways to set a sultry tone, whether it's candlelit rooms, the perfect pairing of red wine and steaks, or tables for two. And though even McDonald's can seem alluring with the right person on your arm, there are a few restaurant chains that make every evening feel effortlessly romantic no matter what. We rounded up the best chain restaurants for intimate seating, fine(-ish) dining, good wine, and excellent service. For accessible options, we also made sure to include the largest national chains that are each available in several states (if not all 50). So whether your idea of romance is lobster tails and wine or a game of golf for two, these restaurants can make your next date feel romantic regardless of how you define it.
Seafood date night: Bonefish Grill
For those of us raised on Red Lobster's classic appetizer of buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits, nothing says special occasion like seafood. In states sandwiched between the coasts, chain restaurants can often be the best way to get a taste of the ocean while surrounded by land. Still, seafood can be hard for chains to do well. Some restaurants have perfected the complicated art of chain seafood, making it good enough for a romantic evening away.
Bonefish Grill is one of the highest-quality seafood chains and the perfect destination for a coastal-inspired night out. With just a few meat options on an otherwise fish-forward menu, it's the place to go for couples who both love getting a taste of the sea. The restaurant also offers specials and a weekend indulgence menu, which includes date-night classics like filet mignon and seared sea bass. With wine pairings, candlelit tables, and a warm wooden dining room, it's the perfect place to dress up, relax, and enjoy seafood at a fraction of the cost.
Italian date night: Maggiano's Little Italy
It's hard to find Italian food as good as your nonna's, and even harder to find a chain capable of replicating the homey-but-refined atmosphere of a classic Italian restaurant. Maggiano's Little Italy is the chain restaurant that gets it right, with a cozy interior clad in retro chandeliers and wooden crown molding. There's plenty of space inside for large groups and families, but also ample seating for private dining, the hum of the crowded dining room only adding to the cozy ambience.
Most notably, the food and drinks are the best reason to go, as the quality is much closer to authentic than other breadstick-wielding chains. There are still the typical Italian-American classics like fettuccine Alfredo, but also plates with high-end touches like wagyu beef and whipped ricotta. Paired with good wine and a house-made tiramisu, a dinner at Maggiano's is perfect for the pasta-loving, Italian-at-heart couple.
Splurge date night: The Capital Grille
So elegant we almost forget that it's a chain, The Capital Grille is just as nice as any steakhouse in town (with prices to match). The chain replicates a classic steakhouse atmosphere, dressing the tables in white tablecloths, antique lamps, and fine china. The booths are also surrounded by ornate statues and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass wine cellars. It's the best way to spend an extra-special evening — one that deserves a market-price steak.
We could label The Capital Grille as the best steakhouse date night, too, given that the menu has an impressive list of high-quality cuts. From porcini-rubbed ribeyes to dry-aged strip steaks and porterhouses, this is the restaurant to visit when steak is the date night's priority and the budget has room for the splurge. This isn't the chain restaurant to go to get a good deal, as the prices match some of the best steakhouses in town. The good news? So does the quality of the food.
Winery date night: Cooper's Hawk
It feels wrong to call a winery a chain restaurant, but in the case of Cooper's Hawk, that's exactly what it is. Or at least, kind of. When we think of a winery, we tend to think of a vast expanse of trellis-dotted vineyards filled with grapes grown to be fermented into wine. That's not quite a winery, though, and the distinction between vineyards and wineries is clear in the case of Cooper's Hawk.
The first Cooper's Hawk restaurant began as a winery, the single tank on the premises producing a humble 350 bottles using grapes sourced from vineyards around the world. Since expanding, the emphasis is largely on the restaurant and the tasting experience, with the wine produced at the winery headquarters in Illinois being shipped to each location. Though it isn't quite a vineyard drenched in Italian sun, the restaurant still offers an elegant ambience perfect for wine lovers wanting a romantic night out.
And while Cooper's Hawk is a winery, it is first and foremost still a restaurant, and one made for people who love good food. The quality is that of a high-end establishment with options that pair well with each of the custom wines. The menu even suggests pairings for each dish, making the night feel thoughtful and carefree. This is the best date night location for couples who love wine, especially when paired with a creamy plate of risotto or a giant bowl of jambalaya.
Asian date night: P.F. Chang's
If you only know P.F. Chang's by its packaged frozen food, it's time to plan a date night at the restaurant. While the frozen egg rolls and noodles are a cheap way to enjoy the taste of the chain from home, the reheatables hardly do the restaurant justice, especially without the high-end ambiance the chain is really known for. The interior is elegant with intimate booths and moody lighting that effortlessly set a chic and romantic tone.
The food matches the atmosphere: large portions of noodles and stir-fry set atop intricate garnishes on elegant black plates. It's a large leap in quality from the grab-and-go Panda Express, as the food is authentic enough to qualify as a high-end version of your favorite local takeout. Though it's not quite as fancy as a steakhouse or winery, this is the date night for couples seeking a modern, stylish night away from home filled with Asian-fusion comfort foods.
Modern American date night: The Yard House
There's a middle ground in between fancy steakhouses and drive-in burger restaurants where you can get both a mouthwatering ribeye and a tall, icy-cold beverage. The Yard House falls into this modern-casual category with restaurants like Applebee's or Chili's, but it boasts a sleek, modern atmosphere and an underrated but seriously impressive beer selection that puts it a step above its competition.
Though technically a sports bar, the environment is refined enough that the televisions go largely unnoticed. The din of the dining room is at just the right volume for holding private conversations, and the booths are lofty enough to feel a sense of intimacy within the bustling expanse. Its menu is expansive but far more elevated than what is typical of a sports bar; even the French fries are drizzled with truffle oil and dusted in Parmesan. With an environment that welcomes comfortable, smart-casual attire, this is the date night perfect for couples just needing a night away from the house.
Pizza date night: California Pizza Kitchen
Pizza chains are rarely known for their dine-in capabilities, most specializing in bringing warm boxes of pie right to your doorstep. While there's a certain sense of romance in sharing cheesy, gooey pizzas from the comfort of the couch, the pepperoni-fueled date night can be cranked up a few levels with the help of one Cali-inspired pizza chain.
Though it may not require your Sunday best, the California Pizza Kitchen is nice enough to get a little dressed up for. Its atmosphere is that of a refined sports bar with a breezy Californian vibe. At warm-weather locations, a seat on the patio is the best in the house, as the cool evening breeze matches the relaxed and rustic nature of the restaurant's theme. The food is West Coast-inspired, with the California-style pizza having a crispy, thin crust and inventive toppings that have a distinctly homemade appeal. It's a totally different vibe than the steakhouses and Italian restaurants on the list and is a good option for couples wanting a taste of sunny California all year round.
Drive-in date night: Sonic Drive-In
Romance doesn't have to mean white tablecloths and candlelit dinners. Sometimes, instead, romance just means getting the chance to be completely and totally alone with the one you love, and what better place to do that than in the front seats of a car? Sonic is one of the very few chain restaurants that operate as a drive-in, allowing you the freedom to dine without crowds of tables nearby. Better, you can set the mood, loading up a playlist of Sinatra's greatest hits or setting up a movie on the dash.
The only drawback is the food. It's not exactly steak, so manage your expectations (and music choices) a bit. Your options are largely fast food favorites like burgers, shakes, and fries. It's the most casual dining option on the list but also one of the most intimate. This is the date meant for nights when dressing up and going out to eat just isn't an option — which are some of the best nights, if we're being honest.
Driving range date night: Topgolf
Topgolf does it all, even describing itself as an all-in-one party venue, restaurant, and sports bar, which, we know, doesn't sound like a romantic option for a date at face value. Though the concept overall emphasizes fun, friendly competition in a relaxed and buzzy atmosphere, the layout offers a lot more privacy than the advertising lets on. Each reservation gets a small putting green complete with a table, chairs, and a comfy sofa. While the range is shared with all participants and the swings happen in sight of other golfers, parties are separated by a small wall that lets each section feel like its own little room. No, it isn't as private as the booth of an Italian restaurant or the darkest corner of a steakhouse, but it's perfect for two people looking to flirt over rounds of casual golf.
If you aren't much of a golfer, that's also not a problem. The unique driving range is designed to be low-stakes, with even the shortest swings landing somewhere on the playfully lit green. And if golf simply doesn't sound romantic to you, think about it this way: A second set of hands wrapped tightly around yours is the best way to learn to swing.
Arcade date night: Dave & Buster's
Continuing with the spirit of romantic competition, there's no better place to test your compatibility than at an arcade. For those of us who grew up going to Chuck E. Cheese for special occasions, Dave & Buster's is the adult evolution, a darker and more bustling environment than the jungle-gym centered, singing-mouse version of our youth.
Sure, there are plenty of kids to be found at an arcade of any kind, but Dave & Buster's makes it clear that the environment is meant for adults, emphasizing that alcoholic beverages are served at the bar and that minors must be accompanied by a guardian. The website even advertises adult fun as its ethos and the main reason for its inception, with little mention of under-18s at all other than to enforce the strict curfew. Coupled with upscale bar food (steak and wings), it's the perfect place to mingle shoulder-to-shoulder with someone new or duke it out with a longtime love over heated rounds of skeeball.
Hibachi date night: Benihana
Maybe it's the effect of the cook being right in front of you or the mouthwateringly good side of yum yum sauce that comes with every meal, but there's no denying that the food at Benihana is actually good. The kinds of steaks served at hibachi grills like this are buttery, the lobster is plump, and with everything being prepared directly in front of your plates, the food is hot, fresh, and perfectly cooked. If you haven't been to a hibachi grill, Benihana is the best place to start, having perfected the entertainment factor as well as the quality of the food. Everything is prepared by a chef with impressively good depth perception, and the options range from chicken and shrimp to steak and lobster for a choose-your-own hibachi journey.
Though the tables are often shared with other parties (meaning it won't be as intimate as dining alone), there's plenty of time after dinner is served to retreat to your side of the table for private conversation. Still, this is a date night meant for couples who like to be around other couples or for foodies who love the art of cooking just as much as diving into the meal. It's a little bit of a splurge, but when steak comes with that good of a show, it's well worth the cost of a special night out.
Fondue date night: Melting Pot
Though hot pot and Korean BBQ might not be national chain concepts (yet), one Swiss-inspired restaurant did dare to take its cook-at-the-table concept nationwide. Melting Pot gives the power of the kitchen to the customer, letting you dip, boil, grill, and cook the food right in your own booth. Both less smelly than a grill and more sensuous (melty cheese, gooey chocolate), fondue is the best way to have an interactive date night that's a little more relaxed than a driving range or an arcade. It's also a little more intimate than hibachi, as each table is reserved for just one party alone.
The food ranges from Asian-inspired to classic Swiss, covering all the bases for a formal night out. The cozy, cheesy Alpine concept is still perfect in the summertime, with the hot oil and grill options perfect for cooking steaks and lobsters. It's also a good place to go for dessert alone. The chocolate fondue is a great choice for romantic foods like dipped strawberries and chocolate-covered pound cake.
Brazilian steakhouse date night: Fogo de Chão
If you aren't keen about having grills, hot oils, and pots of cheese at your table but like the idea of an interactive meal, you might be happier at a Brazilian steakhouse, which brings out cuts of open-flame grilled meats to be sliced directly onto your plate. This serving style is still interactive but removes you from the actual cooking element, so it's a good option for those looking for a break from the kitchen while still getting a fun and personalized dinner.
Fogo de Chão began as a restaurant in Brazil serving churrasco steaks carved table-side and eventually expanded to America to showcase unique and delicious Brazilian cuisine. Now considered one of the best Brazilian steakhouses in America, the restaurant defies the usual fate of massive chain restaurants and continues to offer some of the highest quality steak in the country. This is a date night for meat lovers who want to try cuts of meat that may otherwise be hard to find, like dry-aged tomahawk, beef and lamb picanha, and fire-roasted pork belly. The atmosphere is high-end and elegant, decorated to represent Brazilian culture in sleek, modern detailing. It's also a good spot to try Brazilian staples like pão de queijo, a bread that's naturally gluten-free, and feijoada, which may otherwise be hard dishes to find.
Dinner and a show date night: Medieval Times
We can't be the only ones who love a night filled with horses, dueling, and rustic chicken dinners. Medieval Times is like Disneyland: fun and a little magical through the lens of a child, but even more whimsical and entertaining when experienced as an adult. That's not to say this date doesn't require a little imagination (and maybe a few libations), but for those of us who are children at heart, this is the perfect place to smile, laugh, and bond over drinks and good food in a little less serious way.
The food, by the way, is good, though there is one caveat: It has to be eaten with your hands (unless you specifically request utensils). This doesn't inherently prevent romance from blooming and, in fact, can promote it if you're creative enough, but it is good to know before going in. Messy dining aside, the attire can be as fancy as you wish, with the theme of medieval duel-watching allowing for a range of creative outfits. While Medieval Times might be a risky first date (or a bold one), it's a great way to energize a couple that needs out of a steakhouse funk.
Methodology
To assemble this list of romantic date night spots, we looked for national chain restaurants with intimate atmospheres, moody lighting, good food, and highly-rated service. To broaden the idea of a romantic date night, we also included chains that specialize in fun, competitive, interactive, and entertaining atmospheres as well, keeping in mind the original criteria to determine the best places to go on a date. The list is meant to encompass a range of romantic date nights that can all be achieved at chains located throughout the country.