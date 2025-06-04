14 Best Restaurant Chains For A Romantic Date Night

We know what you're thinking: bright lights, plastic chairs, and paper-wrapped hamburgers aren't exactly the definition of a romantic evening. Chain restaurants get a bad reputation, but the truth is, many are perfectly good dining concepts that have simply been taken to a national scale. While that may mean some personalization gets left behind, it can also mean cities that might not otherwise have accessible seafood, high-end steaks, and public wineries can experience it all the same.

There are many ways to set a sultry tone, whether it's candlelit rooms, the perfect pairing of red wine and steaks, or tables for two. And though even McDonald's can seem alluring with the right person on your arm, there are a few restaurant chains that make every evening feel effortlessly romantic no matter what. We rounded up the best chain restaurants for intimate seating, fine(-ish) dining, good wine, and excellent service. For accessible options, we also made sure to include the largest national chains that are each available in several states (if not all 50). So whether your idea of romance is lobster tails and wine or a game of golf for two, these restaurants can make your next date feel romantic regardless of how you define it.