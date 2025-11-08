Skip Homemade Lasagna: Feed 5 To-Go From This Italian Chain
It can be hard to achieve perfection when making lasagna. For something people presume effortless, there are still mistakes everyone makes when cooking a batch of lasagna. So why not switch to ordering out? No one's going to judge you for it. And Buca di Beppo's delicious family-size lasagna can feed your whole brood (potentially with leftovers) for an affordable $51.99.
Be it a Sunday night family dinner or a surprisingly versatile meal prep move, Buca di Beppo's lasagna might sound pricy, but it costs roughly $8 to $10 per five to six servings, which is pretty good bang for your buck compared to ordering from a meal delivery app. If that seems like too much food for your crowd, the Italian chain also has a smaller option, enough to feed three to four individuals, at $37.99 ($10 to $13 per serving), which is still a decent deal for lasagna you didn't have to spend hours making yourself.
Is Buca di Beppo's lasagna really worth it?
With melty cheese on top and a classic look, first impressions are enough to work up an appetite, that's for sure. Buca di Beppo doesn't skimp on the sauce either, allowing every bite to shine with a flavorful mouthful that isn't soggy. This pasta dish with a fascinating origin story seems like the ultimate crowd-pleaser through and through, no matter what form it takes. As with many American lasagnas, the recipe deviates from the traditional with a layer of creamy ricotta instead of béchamel sauce, which makes for a lighter consistency than the richer but heavier classic. Béchamel versus ricotta is the ultimate lasagna debate, but if it works, it works, right?
And it does. Most foodies online sing Buca di Beppo's lasagna's praises for its exceptional flavors that truly capture the essence of lasagna: flavor-packed, indulgent, and appetizing. Just note that you can only order it after noon. Beyond the creamy lasagna, there are exceptional shareable sides to try, and you might even be able to stretch the servings for more people while you're at it. The lasagna is best enjoyed with Buca di Beppo's meatballs, which complements the pasta's tomato base, or Italian broccoli Romano, which cuts through the savory richness of the dish.