Skip Homemade Lasagna: Feed 5 To-Go From This Italian Chain

With melty cheese on top and a classic look, first impressions are enough to work up an appetite, that's for sure. Buca di Beppo doesn't skimp on the sauce either, allowing every bite to shine with a flavorful mouthful that isn't soggy. This pasta dish with a fascinating origin story seems like the ultimate crowd-pleaser through and through, no matter what form it takes. As with many American lasagnas, the recipe deviates from the traditional with a layer of creamy ricotta instead of béchamel sauce, which makes for a lighter consistency than the richer but heavier classic. Béchamel versus ricotta is the ultimate lasagna debate, but if it works, it works, right?

And it does. Most foodies online sing Buca di Beppo's lasagna's praises for its exceptional flavors that truly capture the essence of lasagna: flavor-packed, indulgent, and appetizing. Just note that you can only order it after noon. Beyond the creamy lasagna, there are exceptional shareable sides to try, and you might even be able to stretch the servings for more people while you're at it. The lasagna is best enjoyed with Buca di Beppo's meatballs, which complements the pasta's tomato base, or Italian broccoli Romano, which cuts through the savory richness of the dish.