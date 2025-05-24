How To Use Turbinado Sugar To Add A Subtle Crunch To Baked Goods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stepping into a coffee shop, how often have you stared breathlessly at the diamond-encrusted muffins gleaming from the display case? This is where, without even realizing it, you've probably seen (and eaten) turbinado sugar. Less processed than its lighter cousin, granulated sugar, turbinado's lack of processing grants whatever it touches a homespun flair and an amber twinkle. You might be inclined to jazz up coffee's bitter edges with a spoonful of Sugar in the Raw and leave it at that. But for bakers — and professional ones, to boot — getting imaginative is all part of maximizing this unique ingredient in desserts for a subtle crunch.

We called in experts to dispense their opinions on batters, pastries, and other baked goods where this rustic sugar sparkles. "I love using turbinado sugar in baking because it brings both texture and depth of flavor that standard white sugar just doesn't offer," raved Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef at recipe site The Forked Spoon. "Its subtle molasses notes and golden crystals give baked goods a rustic sweetness and a gorgeous, slightly crunchy finish."

The flecks remain undefeated for aesthetic purposes, too, according to Natasha Kravchuk, who runs the cooking website Natasha's Kitchen. "It adds little pops of crunch and a sparkly finish that makes it look like you bought it in a fancy bakery," she said. Here's how to incorporate turbinado sugar into your own home-baked goods.