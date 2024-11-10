How To Pick The Best Plant-Based Milk For Baking

Following a vegetarian or vegan diet — or finding alternatives if you have allergies or prefer to go dairy-free — is easier than ever. With so many plant-based milk options available, you can choose the taste and texture you like best for drinking, cooking, and even baking. Beyond soy, almond, and coconut milk, you can easily find or make options like oat, cashew, hemp, and even potato milk. While a one-to-one swap for cow's milk works well in many recipes, when it comes to baked goods, choosing the right plant-based milk can make all the difference.

In baking, there's more to consider than just taste, though flavor does matter — some varieties of non-dairy milk can be subtle, while others are more pronounced and may affect your final product. Factors like consistency, sweetness, and protein levels are crucial, as they can influence both the texture and appearance of your baked goods. Many store-bought plant milks contain added sweeteners or flavorings, which can result in unexpected flavor shifts. For recipes that rely on protein for structure, like cakes and some cookies, choosing a milk with lower protein can impact how well they hold up. Bread baking, in particular, can be challenging, as protein levels affect the dough's rise, timing, and texture, which all play into the final flavor. Finally, for recipes that depend on creaminess — like frostings, glazes, and fillings — the consistency of plant-based milks can vary widely, which may lead to inconsistent or even disappointing results.