10 Of The Best Non-Alcoholic Wines To Try

According to a poll by Gallup, younger adults are drinking less alcohol now compared to the last two decades. A lot of brands have seized the moment and quite a number of nonalcoholic drinks have now hit the market, from nonalcoholic spirits and cocktails to beers to wines.

Although nonalcoholic wines have become more popular in recent years, this beverage category has a long history dating back to the mid-1800s when a minister developed a nonalcoholic wine for communion. There's been a lot of progress in technology and innovation which has led to better tasting wine alternatives. Nowadays, there is plenty of variety — from wines that have had their alcohol removed using technologies, like vacuum distillation, to beverages that are technically not wine but made as alternatives using tea, fruit juices and other infusions.

Alcohol-free and nonalcoholic drinks are not necessarily the same — here in the U.S., nonalcoholic drinks can have up to 0.5% alcohol by volume, while alcohol-free has to have zero alcohol. Either one, though, will certainly keep you from getting drunk. I've tried a number of nonalcoholic wines, and I combined my experience with recommendations from several experts to curate this list of the best nonalcoholic wines and wine alternatives on the market. The list is a combination of both alcohol-removed wines and wine alternatives, and it includes both alcohol-free and nonalcoholic drinks.

