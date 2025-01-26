Why Only Pairing Sake With Japanese Food Is A Big Mistake
Traditional sake brewing is a UNESCO-recognized practice with roots that predate wine. Why is it that this rice-fermented drink doesn't have the same recognition as its grape-fermented counterpart in the United States? It's possible to find the latter in nearly every grocery store or restaurant, while the former seems to be limited to Japanese establishments. To better understand the perception of sake in the American food scene, Chowhound spoke with Jeni Van Nortwick, the head of trade at Sake ONO.
"I want people to see sake for its craftsmanship and versatility but also for its history. Fermented rice alcohol has been made in Japan for millennia, and I would love for people to revere it in the same way they do fine wine and craft beer," she said. "I think for a long time in the U.S., sake has been regarded as an afterthought or something that you can only have with Japanese food."
The culinary world reflects much of the world outside of it, especially when it comes to how we approach food and drinks. It's easy to fall into the trap of considering some items "default" and others "foreign." When those confines are removed, we can appreciate all food in its wholeness and versatility. Sake's got a lot to offer.
Don't be afraid to switch up your drink pairings
You don't have to visit a fancy Japanese steakhouse for the chance to enjoy sake, which is different than soju. If you're having trouble thinking of how to use sake outside of Japanese cuisine, try thinking of the flavors you like in your favorite foods. Nigori sake comes in fun flavors like strawberry, and it pairs well with fruit, cake, and cheese. Daiginjo and ginjo have smooth and floral profiles that go with seafood and pasta dishes. Junmai has a prominent dry, more earthy taste suited to oily foods such as fried and marinated meat.
By thinking of how ingredients come together instead of focusing on a dish as a whole, it becomes easier to pick out what we like and apply that knowledge to the art of pairing. Our expert, Jeni Van Nortwick, posed a fascinating question, saying, "If I can go into a Mexican restaurant and have a Czech pilsner, or an Indian restaurant and have a South African sauvignon blanc, why can't I go into an Italian restaurant and have a junmai daiginjo with my cioppino?"