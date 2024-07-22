An Expert's Guide To Pairing Food With Orange Wine

If you've never heard of orange wine, you're certainly not alone. In name recognition, it lags far behind red wine, white wine, and even rosé, but over the past year, sales of orange wine have been skyrocketing, and it's high time to get in on the trend. To start, we need to get one thing straight. Orange wine isn't made from oranges; the name refers to its color, and you can think of it like a bridge between red and white wine. That's because orange wine is made from white grapes, but unlike white wine, the grapes are fermented with their skins on, bringing out the kind of wine tannins you'd expect from a glass of red.

For the ins and outs of orange wine, Chowhound spoke to Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou, the world's only wine store and subscription service exclusively dedicated to orange wines. She believes that, "Orange wine is the most versatile style of wine, and its variety of expressions are dependent on the winemaker, the terroir, types of grapes used, and length of skin contact."

Winkler also explains that, while orange wine might seem like a new trend, it's actually a taste of ancient history that dates back thousands of years to the Republic of Georgia, which could be the birthplace of wine. So pour a glass of orange wine and enjoy a unique taste of history, and if you're wondering what to pair it with, don't worry, Winkler has you covered.

