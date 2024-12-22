4 Expert-Approved Tips For Building Better Charcuterie Boards
The charcuterie board is the star of classy gatherings, and for good reason. They're casual while feeling gourmet, involve no cooking, feature several food groups, and are delicious. Though they're typically a crowd-pleaser, that doesn't mean that every single charcuterie board is a natural hit. Even if you've assembled your board to perfection, it helps to hear some wisdom from a pro. Fortunately, we've rounded up four tips from a bona fide charcuterie expert to take your next board from meh to marvelous.
Dominick DiBartolomeo has more than two decades' experience in the subject. The son of Italian parents, he grew up in New York and moved to Los Angeles, where he discovered The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills and was reminded of the shops back in New York. He began working there in 2002, eventually purchasing it in 2023. He is also the founder of Domenico's Foods, a manufacturer and importer of specialty foods. DiBartolomeo was kind enough to exclusively share with Chowhound some tips for building better charcuterie boards.
When planning a charcuterie board, think in odd numbers
Dominick DiBartolomeo says, "I love odd numbers, and I also love variety." But how does that apply to a charcuterie board? He suggests including a round up of at least three meats and five cheeses. You also should include crackers or sliced breads and extras that add texture and variety of flavor.
That might include items such as nuts, some fruit, a spread or two, and something briny or pickled, such as olives or cornichons. Try shopping your own pantry and fridge first for some of these ingredients, as buying new jars of these extras can add up, cost-wise. Chances are you've already got a good jar of jam, honey, pickles, or olives hiding in your kitchen.
Include a wide variety of meats and cheeses
When it comes to cheese varieties, don't just think in terms of soft versus hard cheese. Try adding in cheeses that come from different types of animals as well. In addition to incorporating a variety of textures and flavors, Dominick DiBartolomeo's recommendation is to include a sheep, cow, and goat cheese. As for texture, you might consider at least one from each of these categories: soft, semisoft, firm, and hard. One quick note on serving size: Because cheese is cut thicker than meat, you'll probably need more of it.
This rule of various textures and tastes applies to your meat selection as well. He likes to be sure to include a salami, a whole muscle cured meat (think prosciutto, which comes from the leg of the animal, or bresaola, a slice of cured eye round roast), and a pâté, or ground, seasoned, spreadable meat.
Use seasonal spreads and fruits
According to Dominick DiBartolomeo, mostardas are a must. This traditional Italian condiment is made from fruit — either dried or fresh — as well as syrup and spices, which always include either mustard powder or mustard seeds (hence its name). It was first created as a way of preserving fruit, and regions throughout Italy have their own unique styles, with some being spicier or fruitier than the others. It's an ideal accompaniment to heavy, fatty meats and cheeses, providing complementary tang and spice.
DiBartolomeo also likes to incorporate seasonal jams and fresh fruit into his charcuterie boards for the same reason. They not only complement the meats and cheeses nicely, but they allow you to feature produce that's in season, at the peak of freshness. Try, for example, apples in fall, or for the holidays, a tart cranberry mostarda. The cool crunch and sweetness of fruit provides a refreshing balance to the heavy saltiness of the board.
Think beyond the basic board
Don't be afraid to color outside the lines. If you want to spice up your cracker and bread game, Dominick DiBartolomeo suggests you check out your local bakery and ask to see what they have that's new or unique. Specialty food stores are a great resource for everything else, as they can inform you about exciting new cheeses, spreads, and jams that will elevate your set up.
Presentation is half the battle when it comes to charcuterie board, so don't feel like you need to use any old platter or cutting board. You could even check out Costco or craft markets, where you might find unique pottery items, specially shaped cutting boards, tiered platters, or pieces of marble.
Alternatively, consider hitting your local antique store to find a vintage piece of fine China (oyster plates and deviled egg platters are great options) that would look lovely with a display of meat and cheese. You can even use a collection of old teacups and saucers to hold various condiments and fruit. Goodwill thrift stores often have nice novelty platters (think giant Grinch dishes and embossed turkey trays) that can help bring a touch of festive kitsch to your next get-together as well.