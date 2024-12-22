4 Expert-Approved Tips For Building Better Charcuterie Boards

The charcuterie board is the star of classy gatherings, and for good reason. They're casual while feeling gourmet, involve no cooking, feature several food groups, and are delicious. Though they're typically a crowd-pleaser, that doesn't mean that every single charcuterie board is a natural hit. Even if you've assembled your board to perfection, it helps to hear some wisdom from a pro. Fortunately, we've rounded up four tips from a bona fide charcuterie expert to take your next board from meh to marvelous.

Dominick DiBartolomeo has more than two decades' experience in the subject. The son of Italian parents, he grew up in New York and moved to Los Angeles, where he discovered The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills and was reminded of the shops back in New York. He began working there in 2002, eventually purchasing it in 2023. He is also the founder of Domenico's Foods, a manufacturer and importer of specialty foods. DiBartolomeo was kind enough to exclusively share with Chowhound some tips for building better charcuterie boards.