What Makes One Vintage Wine A Collector's Treasure While Another Flops

There are certain types of wines that leave you in awe, boldly standing out in the sea of your vintage collection. It could be a classic pinot noir that guarantees graceful sips or a surprising chardonnay with a smooth and silky finish. However, like all luxuries, not every vintage wine lives up to the hype. Chowhound spoke with Chris Upchurch, the owner and head winemaker at Upchurch Vineyard, who exclusively told us all about what makes one vintage wine a collector's treasure while others simply flop. "Age-worthy structure, particularly the balance of acidity, tannin, and concentration of fruit, is a large part of what separates the truly great wines," he said, adding that it's important to consider the wine in its entirety — reading wine labels included — not solely focusing on the notes. "It's a combination of all the factors (look, smell, palate feel, taste) and the ability to improve over time that make a wine complete, balanced, and unforgettable," he added.

Upchurch also believes that structure and balance can make a big difference in wines. And in the complex world of winemaking, it's perhaps even more important than the notes themselves; hence knowing the wine's composition and framework will allow for a deeper understanding and appreciation of a well-crafted vintage bottle.