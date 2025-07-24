The 10 Worst Food And Wine Pairing Mistakes You Can Possibly Make

Considering contrast and achieving complementary flavors is important regardless of what you're pairing – be it fried fare and a dipping sauce, pie and ice cream, or wine and food. Opting for a wine that has the same aroma and flavor as the dish or components you're eating with it can be a recipe for disaster, according to our experts.

Lindsey Anderson, owner and sommelier at Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar in Chicago, explains that one of the first lessons she teaches about wine and food pairing is to look at the flavor and aroma of the food and the wine. She gives us the example of pairing a California chardonnay, which can have buttery, brioche-like, and sweet notes, with an apple pie with an equally buttery crust. "The sweetness in the pie is going to have an adverse [effect] on the acidity of the wine — making it taste incredibly sour," she says.

Instead, you'll want to look for wine and food pairings that play off each other to create contrast and harmony in the bite, rather than overwhelming everything with the same flavor and aroma. Katherine Janowiak, Advanced Sommelier and wine director at Jamie's Bottle Shop, recommends trying a simple (yet still complementary) pairing of off-dry riesling for a Thai dish with heat, like a curry. If you were to pair this traditionally spicy dish with a very, very dry wine — like a pinot grigio or a sauvignon blanc — it might not work as well, seeing as how the two flavors would amplify the parched mouthfeel.