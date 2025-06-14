What Happens At A Cocktail Masterclass?

Do you know the difference between a jigger and a juicer? A muddler from a rimmer? A Hawthorne strainer versus a Julep strainer? Do‌ you know the best tequilas for making a margarita? Or how to make any of the 25 most popular cocktails of all time? If you answered "no" to any or all of these questions, it may be time to take a cocktail-making class.

Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, the country's largest independent retailer of fine wine, told us that a cocktail-making class can teach you the tips and tricks for making a few select cocktails. It can also cover the history around those cocktails, recommended spirits to use, and other useful expert advice. You may even learn there are three different types of cocktail shakers.

"The right masterclass can be an amazing experience, especially if you feel like bartenders often make your favorite drink better than you can at home, or if you like to entertain friends or family and enjoy having a story to tell around what you're making," Horn told Chowhound in an exclusive exchange. If you're new to cocktail-making, Horn suggested taking an in-person class rather than a virtual one since you'll have the opportunity to make the drinks with an instructor who can help you master the basics of technique. Total Wine, which operates 282 superstores across 29 states, regularly offers classes that range from the more broad-ranging Mixology 101 to those focusing on specific spirits and brands.