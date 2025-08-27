If You're Not Using Hawaiian Sweet Rolls Like This, You're Simply Missing Out

If you've never had a King's Hawaiian dinner roll, you're missing out on something truly special. Delicately crisp and buttery outside, fluffy and tender inside, with a pale yellow hue and subtly distinct sweetness, these rolls have been popular throughout the United States since the 1960s — particularly in the South, where King's Hawaiian rolls are an essential component of ham and cheese sandwiches. The crazy part is that there are no secret ingredients, just the typical flour, sugar, yeast, and milk found in most dinner rolls — though some versions include pineapple juice for a touch of tropical goodness.

Though most recipes using these rolls seem to combine their sweetness with savory ingredients (e.g. delicious and easy King's Hawaiian brunch sliders for a crowd), they're also an incredible base for sweet recipes. Currently, an especially popular way to enjoy them for dessert is to turn up the indulgence by turning them into a cinnamon bun-style casserole. Since the rolls come attached at the edges and pre-split, it's fairly easy to tuck the bottoms into a glass casserole dish and smother them in cinnamon sugar-infused butter.

More of this delectable butter goes on after the tops are nestled into place before everything is baked to sticky, golden perfection. While incredible on their own (or paired with vanilla ice cream), most people can't resist generously coating them in sweet cream cheese frosting to finish. The result is more like cinnamon bun sandwiches than rolls, but who's debating semantics with such a tasty dessert available?