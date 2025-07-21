7 Store-Bought Frosting Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Miss Jones Baking Co. is a brand that you may not be entirely familiar with, since it's hidden within the natural foods section of the grocery store. Despite being a smaller brand, it carries more frostings than some of the others on this list, including Baker's Corner and Great Value. You'll find cans of vanilla, chocolate, cream cheese, and Confetti Pop touting the organic label, among other nutrition claims. However, you'd be better off staying away from this brand at all costs.

First, the price. My local Walmart carried only the chocolate flavor, so I had to make a special trip to a more expensive store to buy a can of vanilla frosting, which was priced $3 more than every brand on this list. Miss Jones was also a little stingy on the product, seeing as each of these cans only came about three-quarters of the way full with frosting. Granted, some brands like Pillsbury and Duncan Hines may have aerated their products to make it seem like I was getting more, and the cans were about the same size and weight. Regardless, the underfilled container should be concerning to any consumer, especially when factoring in its premium price tag.

Miss Jones' shtick is that its organic frostings are made without hydrogenated oils and artificial flavors. But boy oh boy, did I miss those hydrogenated oils. The chocolate frosting tasted more like coconut oil than icing, and none of the vanilla frosting's flavors were prominent or noticeable. While neither had a gritty texture, their contents lacked the proper volume and spreadability of the higher-ranked frostings on this list. It's about as bad a canned frosting as you can get, earning the brand a spot at the bottom of the list.