Turn Hawaiian Rolls Into A Delicious Dessert With One Canned Ingredient

For select foodies, popular store-bought white breads do not compare to the soft texture and buttery flavor of Hawaiian sweet rolls. Commonly found in the bakery section of most major grocery stores across the United States, Hawaiian rolls are small and fluffy pull-apart buns that have a mild sweet flavor from added sugar, honey, or pineapple juice.

If you often use Hawaiian rolls to imbue a touch of mellow sweetness to Philly cheesesteak-style sliders and ham and cheese sandwiches, you may be ready to transform these versatile sandwich buns into a worthwhile dessert. Sure enough, with only a couple shelf-stable ingredients, including canned apple pie filling, you can turn your next package of Hawaiian rolls into mini makeshift apple pies perfect for a party or potluck.

The best part? Since the base of this simple dessert is already taken care of, the majority of this recipe involves prepping your rolls for the apple-based filling. All you need to do is separate a whole package of Hawaiian rolls and form or cut a small hole in the center of each one. Make the divots with your fingers, or for added precision, use a serrated knife or a 1-inch round cookie cutter. Then, simply fill each roll with canned apple pie filling and bake.

Better yet, to make this easy treat even more reminiscent of apple pie, top your hot rolls with melted butter and add a generous sprinkle of powdered apple cider drink mix. Thanks to the convenience of Hawaiian sweet rolls, there are even more variations of this simple recipe worth trying.