15 Ingredients To Level-Up Your Ice Cream Sandwich Game
The ice cream sandwich has an interesting history that stretches back to the late 19th century. As the story goes, they were first documented in New York City around 1899 and began as a working-class street food called "hokey pokeys," selling for just one penny. Initially, pushcart vendors would sandwich vanilla ice cream between two pieces of paper, creating an affordable and portable dessert. However, because they made such a mess in this presentation, it didn't take long before someone had the brilliant idea to replace the paper with cookies.
Throughout the 20th century, the ice cream sandwich evolved from a simple street snack to a beloved national treat. As it gained popularity, it was eventually mass-produced and sold in grocery store freezer aisles across the country. And as it so often happens with food, different regions developed their own variations: some used graham crackers while others experimented with different cookie types, reflecting local culinary traditions and tastes.
Today, the ice cream sandwich has become a blank canvas for culinary creativity. Professional chefs and home cooks alike are reimagining this classic treat, pushing beyond traditional boundaries of flavor and texture. If you're looking to make your own ice cream sandwiches stand out — even if they came in a box — we've talked to some experts to come up with 15 ingredients that will help you transform a plain old ice cream sandwich into a gourmet masterpiece.
Marshmallow spread
Culinary innovation often thrives in the small, thoughtful changes. Adding marshmallow spread to an ice cream sandwich is one of those simple transformations that completely elevates the experience. A layer of marshmallow spread brings a delightful richness, adding sweetness and a dreamy texture. Its smooth, sticky consistency blends perfectly with the cold, creamy ice cream, creating a bite that's both chewy and velvety all at once. This little touch not only brings back comforting memories but also adds a layer of sophistication to a classic treat, making it feel both nostalgic and new.
Katie Sarna, co-founder of the organic popsicle company Santa Cruz Fungi, is a big fan of using marshmallow spread on a basic ice cream sandwich. "Spread or even torch a little marshmallow on the cookie, and you've got gooey goodness that makes every bite feel like a campfire treat," she shares. If you do decide to torch it for a moment before layering it into the sandwich, the gentle char adds an irresistible smoky flavor that does not disappoint.
Espresso powder
Espresso powder adds a deep, rich layer of flavor that can turn an ice cream sandwich from plain to extraordinary. When blended in just the right amount, it doesn't just introduce a hint of coffee — it enhances the overall flavor, bringing a beautiful balance between the bitterness of the espresso and the sweetness of the ice cream. The result is a more complex and satisfying taste. And when paired with chocolate cookies, the coffee notes really bring out the cocoa's richness, making every bite feel like a little indulgence.
Katie Sarna suggests adding espresso powder to ice cream sandwiches strategically. "Mixing in espresso powder or sprinkling on top of the ice cream gives that hint of coffee that makes chocolate and caramel flavors pop," she explains. Meghan Birnbaum, the Los Angeles-based home chef and recipe creator behind Meghan It Up, offers additional insight: "Mix a little into the cookie layers for a deeper chocolate flavor."
As these expert tips suggest, the technical approach of incorporating espresso powder matters. A light dusting can provide subtle undertones without overpowering the base ingredients, while more substantial incorporation can create a very pronounced coffee essence that may appeal to die-hard coffee lovers.
Sea salt flakes
Sophisticated dessert creation involves understanding how flavors interact — especially the mouthwatering balance between sweet and savory. Sea salt flakes are a perfect example of how a simple addition can turn a normal ice cream sandwich into something a bit more memorable, thanks to how the natural saltiness of the flakes contrasts with the sweetness of the ice cream. "A pinch of sea salt flakes takes your ice cream sandwich to the next level," says Katie Sarna. "It's that magical sweet-salty combo that makes every bite more delicious."
Meghan Birnbaum recommends a more specific approach, adding "a light sprinkle on the ice cream before sandwiching gives each bite a pop of flavor." This method works because the cold temperature of the ice cream slows the rate at which the salt dissolves, allowing the crystals to interact with the creamy texture over time. As the salt gradually melts, it creates a more complex flavor profile.
Another reason sea salt flakes are a great addition to an ice cream sandwich is texture. The larger salt flakes add a satisfying crunch that perfectly contrasts with the smooth ice cream. It's these small touches that can make an ice cream sandwich feel extra special, like a treat that's been crafted with care.
Berry jam
Berry jam is a simple ingredient that many of us already have in our kitchens, yet it can work wonders when added to an ice cream sandwich. It introduces a burst of fruity flavor that lifts up the dessert beyond the basics, somehow feeling both indulgent and light at the same time. Katie Sarna aptly says it brings "a bright, fruity twist that's as pretty as it is tasty, adding that sweet-tart balance that keeps you coming back for more."
Aside from taste, there's also texture to think about. Berry jam's slight chunkiness adds depth, a contrast to the creamy ice cream and crisp cookies. A little goes a long way, so you don't need to overwhelm the sandwich. Just a thin layer should be enough to do the trick.
When choosing your berry jam, make sure to consider its sweetness level. Many traditional jams are made with lots of sugar, but there are sugar-free or reduced-sugar options available too. These options can still deliver the fruity punch but with less sweetness. The type of berry in the jam also matters — a tart raspberry preserve or a sweeter strawberry jam can drastically shift the flavor profile, so pick one that aligns with what you're looking for.
Freeze-dried berries
Freeze-dried berries may not be something you typically think of when making an ice cream sandwich, but they can bring a burst of tart flavor and texture that is nearly impossible not to enjoy. These berries are a great way to add intensity without worrying about fogginess, as their crisp, crunchy texture brings an ideal contrast to the creamy ice cream and soft cookies. "Press some freeze-dried berries onto the ice cream edges, and you get a burst of berry flavor and a bit of crunch," notes Katie Sarna. "Plus, they look super cool with those vibrant colors."
Make sure you're not confusing freeze-dried berries with their frozen counterparts here, as there are some notable differences. For one, freeze-dried berries retain all their concentrated flavor without any of the excess liquid that could compromise an ice cream sandwich's easy-to-eat composition. On top of that, freeze-dried berries are lighter in weight and more shelf-stable than frozen ones, making them easier to store and use whenever the craving strikes.
Toasted coconut flakes
Toasted coconut flakes will infuse your ice cream sandwich with a taste of the tropics, effortlessly transporting your taste buds to sun-soaked beaches. The delicate, nutty flavor of coconut, heightened by the toasting process, adds a subtle, warm sweetness that complements the creamy ice cream beautifully. When toasted, the coconut's natural sugars caramelize, introducing a smokiness that adds to the overall flavor without being overwhelming. The crispy, airy flakes also create a satisfying crunch against the soft ice cream and cookies, for a bit of textural contrast. Through their slight oiliness, coconut flakes also provide a natural richness that isn't too heavy.
The question of whether to buy pre-toasted coconut flakes or toast them yourself is up to you. Undoubtedly, it is far more convenient to buy them pre-toasted. However, toasting at home means you can control the level of golden crispiness. The more you toast them, the more of a smoky flavor they'll impart.
Crushed pretzels
Crushed pretzels are a game-changer for ice cream sandwiches, adding a salty crunch that goes well with the sweetness of the dessert. The saltiness of pretzels complements the richness of the ice cream, creating a delicious dynamic. Katie Sarna's advice for using crushed pretzels in ice cream sandwiches is to "stick them to the sides or sprinkle them on top for that crave-worthy salty-sweet combo." Texture also plays a crucial role in this pairing, with the pretzels adding a satisfying crunchiness against the softness of the ice cream and cookies.
If you're worried about the dessert becoming too salty, you can always opt for lightly salted pretzels, or even remove some of the salt yourself before crushing them. Regardless of your desired salt levels, pretzels are an easy addition that can transform a normal ice cream sandwich into a well-rounded dessert with layers of flavor and texture.
Candied ginger
Candied ginger adds a nice zesty flavor that works well with the creamy ice cream, giving each bite a little extra spark that keeps things interesting. Katie Sarna describes it best: "Add a spicy-sweet kick that's especially awesome with vanilla or fruit-flavored ice creams. It's like a surprise party for your taste buds."
The appeal of candied ginger is certainly great for flavor, but it goes beyond that as well. For one, its chewy texture brings an unexpected twist, offsetting the softness of the other sandwich ingredients. This contrast makes every bite more dynamic and satisfying. When paired with fruit-forward ice cream sandwiches like peach or lemon, candied ginger amplifies the brightness of the dessert, while with richer options like chocolate, it cuts through and balances the decadence.
Ginger itself also has a long history as both a treat and a remedy. Historically used in many cultures to soothe nausea or aid digestion, it adds a hint of practicality to your indulgence. To incorporate it, dice the ginger into small pieces for an even distribution, or press thin slices onto the edges of your ice cream for a striking visual effect.
Chopped fresh mint or basil
Chopped fresh basil or mint might not be what you expect to find in a sweet dessert like an ice cream sandwich, but these herbs can surprise you with their bright, aromatic flavors. "Fresh herbs like mint or basil give your ice cream sandwich that 'wow' factor," comments Katie Sarna. "It's refreshing, a little fancy, and the perfect match for chocolate or fruity flavors."
If you're using chocolate ice cream, mint complements it with a cool, crisp kick that gives it a fresh, garden-inspired twist on the classic mint chocolate chip. Basil, with its sweet and slightly peppery notes, is an unexpected treat when paired with flavors like vanilla, strawberry, or lemon. Both herbs don't just add flavor — they change the whole experience by giving your dessert a refreshing, fragrant edge.
And if you're looking to impress, fresh herbs can also give your ice cream sandwich an aesthetic appeal. A few finely chopped leaves pressed into the ice cream give it a striking pop of green. They make your dessert feel personal — like you added a thoughtful touch straight from the backyard.
Peanut butter powder
If you've ever tried to spread peanut butter on a cookie, you know it's a bit of a struggle, and it can quickly overpower the dessert. Peanut butter powder solves that problem. Its light texture makes it easy to sprinkle into the mix or coat the edges of your ice cream sandwich. It also offers all the rich, roasted nuttiness of peanut butter but in a way that doesn't steal the spotlight. "This is peanut butter without the sticky mess," Katie Sarna shares. "Peanut butter powder adds that nostalgic flavor in a way that's clean, light, and perfect for blending right into the ice cream or cookie."
If you're new to peanut butter powder, it's easy to find at most grocery stores, often stocked in the baking aisle. However, if you're feeling adventurous, making peanut butter powder at home is simpler than you'd think. You'd start by dehydrating roasted peanuts in a low oven or a dehydrator until they're completely dry, then grind them into a fine powder in a food processor. You can even control the flavor by adding a pinch of salt or sugar. Whether you blend it into the ice cream itself or use it to dust the sandwich edges, it's the kind of touch that makes a dessert truly your own.
Snickerdoodles or oatmeal cookies
Changing the cookie in your ice cream sandwich works well to alter its flavor and texture, giving it a new spin. Instead of always using the classic chocolate cookie, "consider swapping the traditional chocolate cookie for something like snickerdoodles or oatmeal cookies to add a different flavor profile and texture," suggests Jessica Randhawa, head chef and owner of The Forked Spoon.
Snickerdoodles, with their signature cinnamon-sugar coating, offer a warm, cozy sweetness that complements creamy vanilla ice cream. And their soft, chewy texture makes them a dream to bite into. On the other hand, oatmeal cookies lend a hearty, rustic feel, and pair exceptionally well with both vanilla and strawberry.
Both options are a fun take on the traditional ice cream sandwich, making them a little more original. Whether you're drawn to the warm spice of snickerdoodles or the hearty chew of oatmeal cookies, either one guarantees a scrumptious and unexpected experience from an ice cream sandwich.
Ice cream flavors other than the standard vanilla
Vanilla remains a classic choice for ice cream sandwiches, but exploring different flavors is a sure way to level up this frozen treat. For example, dark chocolate ice cream, mint chip, or even butter pecan between chocolate wafers are all just a quick step away from the standard version.
However, you don't even have to stay in the realm of the more traditional flavors. You can change things up in more inventive ways as well. Jessica Randhawa champions this idea wholeheartedly. "Introducing artisanal flavors such as salted caramel, lavender honey, or rich espresso can significantly enhance the overall taste experience. These flavors offer a gourmet twist and add complexity to each bite," she explains.
For those feeling even more adventurous, today's ice cream makers are pushing boundaries with flavors like black sesame, sweet corn, or goat cheese with cherry swirl. These combinations might seem unusual, but they're worth trying in an ice cream sandwich. That's part of the beauty of this versatile dessert — it's a perfect canvas for both classic flavors and bold experimentation.
Crumbled nuts
Nuts and ice cream are a match made in heaven, so it makes sense that adding them to an ice cream sandwich would take the dessert up a notch. After all, that contrast between the brittle nuts, creamy ice cream, and soft cookies is hard to beat. Meghan Birnbaum agrees, noting that "crushed candied pecans or almonds bring a crunchy contrast and a hint of nuttiness" that offsets the sweetness of the ice cream.
Beyond the texture, different kinds of nuts bring their own unique flavors to the mix. Pecans, for example, add a buttery richness, while almonds keep things light and subtle, allowing other flavors to shine. And if you feel up to it, toasting the nuts before you crumble them deepens their flavor, bringing out a lovely roasted note that adds even more character to your dessert.
Fruit compote
Fruit compote represents a little more effort than simple fruit jams when it comes to ice cream sandwiches. This slow-cooked preparation method allows the fruit to develop deeper, more concentrated flavors while maintaining its natural brightness. When you add it as a topping to an ice cream sandwich, the result is an unmistakably gourmet dessert that will no doubt dazzle anyone who eats it.
"For those who enjoy a touch of fruitiness, adding a layer of fruit compote, such as raspberry or mango, between the ice cream and cookies introduces a fresh, tangy contrast that pairs well with milder ice cream flavors like vanilla or white chocolate," explains Jessica Randhawa. The fruit's natural acidity helps break up the richness of the ice cream, making the flavor experience a lot more complex and intriguing.
Remember that temperature and texture control are crucial when working with compote. A compote should be cooled completely and slightly thickened before adding it to an ice cream sandwich — to prevent ice crystals from forming. The ice crystals can disrupt the consistency, turning what should be a soft, rich treat into something grainy or icy, which is not ideal.
Citrus zest
Citrus zest plays a versatile role in desserts, offering more than just flavor. The oils in the peel are packed with aromatic compounds that engage our sense of smell, which is actually a big part of how we experience taste. In fact, studies show that up to 80% of what we perceive as flavor comes from aroma. When added to an ice cream sandwich, this olfactory burst can enhance the whole dessert, giving it a fresher, more vibrant feel.
Meghan Birnbaum suggests mixing "a bit of zest into the cookie dough or ice cream for a burst of freshness — it'll cut through the richness of the ice cream." This technique works because citrus oils are fat-soluble, meaning they distribute evenly throughout dairy-based ingredients.
To be successful with zest requires the right technique. Only the colored portion contains the desirable oils, while the white pith underneath adds unwanted bitterness. That means a light touch is needed. Just grate or peel the very outer layer to get the flavor you're looking for, without the sharp, unpleasant taste.