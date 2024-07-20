Your Ham & Cheese Sandwiches Deserve A Hawaiian Bread Upgrade

Like many recipes with a somewhat murky past, there are many variations on standard funeral sandwiches. Besides Hawaiian rolls, melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, and spicy mustard, the version of the funeral sandwich I grew up with also included minced onions and a touch of brown sugar. Other variations, including this one on TikTok, forgo the sugar and onions, and include poppy seeds. If ham isn't your thing, turkey works just as well. Just make sure not to skip a step that many (including me) think is necessary for the best outcome: After you've poured the butter over the top of the Hawaiian rolls, let them sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour to fully soak up the sauce.

You don't need a get-together to make these sandwiches. If you're flying solo, you can reheat what you don't eat in one sitting. They're even more delicious the second time around, especially if you include brown sugar in the recipe, as it will give the sandwiches an extra caramelized top and bottom. Or, you can only use half the pack of rolls to start. The rest of the pack comes in handy at breakfast since Hawaiian rolls solve the biggest problem with French toast. They don't absorb as much liquid as other types of bread, making for a less soggy version of this classic breakfast treat. You might as well pick up two packages next time you're at the store. They'll definitely get eaten.