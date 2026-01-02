5 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls Ranked Worst To Best

Store-bought frozen dinner rolls are the friend of anyone who knows what's good for them. They are quick, convenient, there whenever you need them, and often taste just as good as homemade ones — so they have what it takes to make an appearance on many of your dinner plates. Dinner rolls are also a sponge for butter, and we all know that butter makes everything better. Go for the frozen ones, and you'll never have to worry about whether or not you'll finish them before they go bad. Who wants to be forced to find ways to use stale bread, am I right? Now that you're sold on frozen dinner rolls, I should tell you up front: Some are much better than others. Stick with me, though, and I'll steer you in the right direction.

To find out which frozen dinner rolls rule them all, I bought, baked, and taste-tested five different store-bought products. I also ranked them based on how easy they were to prepare, their texture, flavor, perceived quality, price, and overall taste. I'll explain the finer details of my ranking methodology at the end, but let's not jump the gun. Before we get to that, let's find out how the five store-bought frozen dinner rolls I put through the wringer measured up in a head-to-head competition. As it turns out, the differences were more significant than I anticipated, so knowing which to choose will serve you well.