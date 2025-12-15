The Best Types Of Oil To Cook With When Using A Wok

A wok is a common sidekick to many Asian meals. It's the go-to weapon of choice for flavorful stir-fried plates, and you can even use a wok to impart a smoky essence into dishes. But to fully maximize the use of this dome-shaped pan, you have to know the best type of oil to accompany your cooking. To get expert insights, Chowhound spoke with Shirley Chung, Chinese-American chef and owner of Ms Chi Cafe. Chung (who is also on Instagram at @chfshirelychung and Facebook at chefshirleychung) exclusively shared, "The best oils for wok cooking are the oils with high burning points such as rice oil, avocado oil, and grape seed oil." With smoke points starting around 490, 480, and 420 degrees Fahrenheit consecutively, these options allow you to create a variety of dishes with no worries.

Admittedly, cooking with a properly seasoned wok can have a slight learning curve. Something as simple as choosing oil might sound tricky and limiting, but it doesn't have to be. Peanut oil also has a high smoke point, and once it meets the wok, its flavors can often be almost undetectable. It's an especially popular healthier option for deep fried meals, due to its nutritious appeal. Soybean oil, corn oil, and vegetable oil can all work, too. As long as you keep your options to high-burning-point oils, you should have little to no issues.