For More Flavorful Homemade Pizza Crust, Make Sure You Follow This Step

A light, fluffy homemade pizza Margherita and your favorite Netflix show sound like the perfect Friday night combo. Except first, you need to nail that crust, which is pretty much the part where most home cooks tend to fail. Some might say it's because you're overloading it — after all, too many toppings will ruin your thin crust pizza and leave you disappointed. However, Fel Cassieli, founder of Crispy Heaven Bakery, a European-style restaurant located in SoHo, New York City, believes that to truly get that perfectly crispy bottom and airy middle, there's another important detail you shouldn't overlook.

In an exclusive talk, Cassieli revealed that cold fermentation is the one step you should never skip for the best pizza crust. "I always prefer long, cold-fermented dough because it brings a special flavor," she told Chowhound. "The dough has time to rise for several hours or days and develops a very good structure due to slow gluten development."

With cold fermentation, the dough is typically kept in the fridge between 34 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. During this time, the low temperature slows the activity of yeast and gives enzymes more time to break down the dough's starches and proteins. And even though the process can sometimes take up to 72 hours, it makes the dough significantly bubblier, chewier, and softer than the one you'd get at room temperature. "It takes time, but the results are amazing," Cassieli said. "The dough, after baking, comes out very crispy but also creates nice open air pockets, which is perfect for my pizzas."