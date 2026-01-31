15 Cuban Foods And Drinks Everyone Should Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What comes to mind when you think about Cuba? Perhaps the prized cigars or classic cars rolling down cobblestone streets. If, when you think of Cuba, you don't know what to picture when it comes to food you wouldn't be alone — it's a cuisine that is far under-appreciated and perhaps misunderstood. Unless you're in a major city a Cuban restaurant can be hard to find, and knowing what to order once you find one is another challenge.

We've spoken with five Cuban chefs, including Patricia Valencia of Cantina Cubana in New York, Michelle Bernstein of Café La Trova and La Cañita Bayside, and Alfredo Nogueira of Cane & Table and Cure, to learn what it is about Cuban food that they love. These are the dishes they want everyone to try, the cocktails to enjoy, the desserts to indulge in. Eve Aranoff of Frita Batidos in Michigan wants to remind the reader that Cuban cuisine is "made up of a melting pot of cultures that have combined and evolved over time." Like many Caribbean countries the food is a dance of indigenous, African, Spanish, and Chinese influences, a harmony of flavors and ingredients that will win over your palate and your heart. Behind each plate there's thousands of years of history.

Ana Acela Perez of El Puro Cuban Restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina shares that "Cuban food is about balance, patience, and love. [It] isn't flashy — it's soulful, and that's what makes it special." There are countless Cuban dishes to enjoy, but the ones on this list are some of these chefs' very favorites, the dishes they think everyone should try at least once. If you haven't already, you just might need to look up the closest Cuban restaurant to run to after reading and see for yourself.