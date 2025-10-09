19 Puerto Rican Foods Everyone Should Try At Least Once

When Caribbean cuisine enters the chat, Puerto Rican food isn't always the first to chime in, and that's a shame. While maybe not as famous as its beaches, bars, and bioluminescent bays, Puerto Rico's food scene deserves a space in the spotlight.

As a food and travel writer who's lucky enough to have tasted my way across the island, I'm always amazed at the ingenuity of Puerto Rican cuisine. Influenced by Taino, Spanish, African, and American cultures, the island's dishes are both deeply rooted and endlessly inventive. Think plantains fried every which way, roasted pork so juicy it ruins you for all others, and desserts that wiggle, jiggle, and make you swoon.

However, I didn't just let my taste buds do the talking. I tapped friends and family from Puerto Rico to spill their insider favorites because locals know the island best. The result is a playful, mouthwatering hit list of Puerto Rican foods you need to try at least once.