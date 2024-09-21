Make The Easiest Caramel Of Your Life With Canned Sweetened Condensed Milk

While it's easy to enjoy a healthy drizzle of caramel on top of a sweet ice cream sundae or fresh apple pie, caramel sauce is not as easy to make from scratch. The process of caramelizing sugar is not usually flawless, since sugar can easily burn and crystallization is common. So, for novice chefs especially, homemade caramel sauce is more trouble than it's worth. Still, not all hope is lost, because you can easily whip up something akin to this thick, luscious treat with just one simple ingredient. To make the easiest caramel of your life, use canned sweetened condensed milk.

Condensed milk is simply milk that's been cooked down to remove excess water, turning the liquid into a thick, luscious treat which is then infused with plenty of sugar. (And no, this is not the same as evaporated milk, which comes unsweetened.) The sugar in the milk helps to prolong the product's shelf-life, and a can will actually stay good for years in your pantry if left unopened.

Condensed milk already has the same decadent texture as caramel sauce on its own, so using this ingredient for a simple homemade caramel recipe is pretty much a no-brainer. (Or more accurately, dulce de leche, which is a sauce made with milk instead of water, making it extra creamy and delicious.)