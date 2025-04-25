Is There A Difference Between A Mojito And A Cuban Mojito?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rum, carbonated water, sugar, muddled mint, and lime, iced down to drink from a highball glass and topped with more mint — a mojito is the taste of summer. Like every cocktail, there are a hundred remixes of the old classic. When recipes get passed around and altered over the years, drink history can get a bit muddled. There's one term popping up that's left some folks confused: "Cuban mojito."

Ordering it from a bartender might get you a look because it's not a universal term. To some, "Cuban mojito" might mean mixing the cocktail recipe using Cuban white rum. However, the mojito is an inherently Cuban invention, so others might interpret "Cuban mojito" as a redundancy. To get a full understanding of the term, it's best to explore the history.

The first written record of a mojito recipe appeared in a 1932 copy of "Sloppy Joe's Bar Cocktails Manual." The book detailed cocktail recipes from the famous Sloppy Joe's Bar in Havana, Cuba, which is believed to be the birthplace of this iconic drink. The original recipe consisted of lime, mint, sugar, seltzer water, and a Cuban brand of rum.