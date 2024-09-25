11 Essential Ingredients You Need For Great Cuban Food

If you haven't tasted Cuban cuisine yet, you're missing out on some seriously good eating. Food lovers of Cuban descent, not to mention homesick Florida natives of all backgrounds, can wax poetic about the wonders of the famed Cuban sandwich, a succulent hot pressed sandwich filled with ham, roast pork, and Swiss cheese. While it may sound like standard American lunch fare on paper, tasting it will confirm that the whole is more than the sum of its parts — as is the case with many Cuban dishes.

Cuban cuisine is bold and hearty, and its fundamental ingredients reflect its many roots. The names of the dishes, along with many of the ingredients, reveal the influence of Spanish colonization. For instance, Cuban cooks have happily adopted Spanish flan and tangy, garlicky meat marinades and made them their own. The generous use of tropical produce such as plantains and starchy root vegetables such as yuca and boniato reflect Native American and African cooking traditions, not to mention Cuba's sunny climate. The flavors are comforting and craveable.

As a California School of Culinary Arts alum, former professional baker, and a longtime Floridian who's enjoyed many Cuban meals, I can confirm you won't come away from a Cuban meal hungry. Want to try your hand at Cuban cuisine yourself? With the help of New Jersey-based Cuban chef Kassandra Gutierrez, I'm here to guide you through the essential ingredients you need to get started.

