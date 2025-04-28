What Exactly Is The Flavor Of Peru's Most Popular Soda, Inca Kola?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the mountainous nation of Peru, there is one soda: Inca Kola. It is no exaggeration to say that the bright yellow soft drink is a cultural icon of the country. After all, it still outsells Coca-Cola in the country, one of the few regional sodas to beat out the soft drink behemoth for dominance in an increasingly globalized market. While it is practically ubiquitous in Peru and other Andean nations, Inca Kola hasn't garnered mainstream popularity outside of South America. However, it is available in both specialty and big box grocery stores (you just have to be willing to look), and on Amazon. The drink is considered a must try for anyone looking to explore Peruvian culture, or simply interested in being a soda savant. Perhaps the core of Inca Kola's appeal, besides its bright hue and call to the deeply ingrained Incan roots of Peruvian culture, is its distinct flavor.

Most people who have had Inca Kola describe its flavor as being similar to bubblegum (which is itself a mystery) or the equally enigmatic cream soda, though many fans of the drink will dispute these descriptors. It does have a fruity taste with a slightly floral element that evades simple flavor designation. So, what gives Inca Kola its unique taste? Well, the exact formulation of flavorings has yet to be revealed by the company that makes it. Its primary flavoring is lemon verbena, a plant native to the region of South America that Peru occupies.