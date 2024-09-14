How Is Yuca Different From Potatoes?
You might not be familiar with yuca, but if you've ever wondered where tapioca comes from, look no further than this delicious tuber! Yuca, also known as cassava root, is a vegetable similar in size to a sweet potato but with a barky outer skin. Not to be confused with yucca, a southeastern American desert plant, yuca is a staple food that over 800 million people rely on globally. Grown throughout Africa, Asia, and the Americas, yuca has many different uses and can be a great substitute for potatoes.
While yuca and potatoes are similar, the two root vegetables also have some notable differences. For instance, yuca takes longer to cook when boiled and is much denser than a potato, which has a higher water content. Because they are drier, adding extra liquid when baking them can be helpful. Moreover, they go bad quickly after being harvested, lasting only 48 to 72 hours before they start to spoil. This is why many yuca roots found in stores are either frozen or dipped in wax to keep them preserved.
Another way they differ from potatoes is in toxicity. Yuca should never be eaten raw as it contains a naturally occurring form of cyanide that is poisonous if consumed. Don't let that scare you, though, because cooking yuca makes it completely harmless! So if you want to use it to make crispy French fries, you absolutely can without having to worry.
A few ways yuca is used in kitchens around the world
Yuca is amazingly versatile, and there are so many ways it can be used. However, because it's toxic when raw, it's essential to know how to prepare it properly. Yuca should always be peeled and sliced or diced before being boiled. Boiling softens the yuca and makes it safe to consume. It can then be prepared however you want.
In Puerto Rico, yuca is used in many dishes, including alcapurrias, which are mashed yuca fritters stuffed with meat or seafood. Another Caribbean favorite is cassava pone, a rich cake made with yuca, coconut, milk, and sugar. It can also be used to make fufu, a West African dish that turns yuca into balls of dough traditionally eaten with stews. Another popular way to use yuca is to make yuca fries. This involves cutting the tuber into strips, boiling, and then frying them to create a crispy exterior. However, the boiled yuca can also be turned into a great mashed potato substitute that's deliciously creamy with a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. You can even use some mashed potato hacks to really take them to the next level.
Aside from yuca root, you can also use yuca flour. This is good for gluten-free baking (or just to thicken your pie fillings) and can replace wheat and all-purpose flour at a 1:1 ratio.