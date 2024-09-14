How Is Yuca Different From Potatoes?

You might not be familiar with yuca, but if you've ever wondered where tapioca comes from, look no further than this delicious tuber! Yuca, also known as cassava root, is a vegetable similar in size to a sweet potato but with a barky outer skin. Not to be confused with yucca, a southeastern American desert plant, yuca is a staple food that over 800 million people rely on globally. Grown throughout Africa, Asia, and the Americas, yuca has many different uses and can be a great substitute for potatoes.

While yuca and potatoes are similar, the two root vegetables also have some notable differences. For instance, yuca takes longer to cook when boiled and is much denser than a potato, which has a higher water content. Because they are drier, adding extra liquid when baking them can be helpful. Moreover, they go bad quickly after being harvested, lasting only 48 to 72 hours before they start to spoil. This is why many yuca roots found in stores are either frozen or dipped in wax to keep them preserved.

Another way they differ from potatoes is in toxicity. Yuca should never be eaten raw as it contains a naturally occurring form of cyanide that is poisonous if consumed. Don't let that scare you, though, because cooking yuca makes it completely harmless! So if you want to use it to make crispy French fries, you absolutely can without having to worry.

