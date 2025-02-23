What's The Best Bread For A Cubano Sandwich?
Attempting to determine the best part of a Cubano sandwich is a nearly impossible task. You've got savory roasted pork and salty thin-sliced ham, tangy pickles and zesty mustard, along with gooey cheese, pressed to perfection. And while that is all enough to inspire major cravings, let's not forget the bread. When it comes to a Cubano sandwich, there's one type that really can't be beat according to traditionalists, and that's pan Cubano.
This bread is soft and fluffy on the inside with a crust that is slightly crisp and contrasting, but not crunchy. It's sturdy enough for housing all those delicious fillings, while also pliable enough to be pressed. If you can't get your hands on a loaf of this classic Cubano carb, however, you don't have to abandon your sandwich dreams altogether — there are a couple of strategies to course correct.
First, you can attempt to make your own. The recipe for these rolls doesn't require a ton of ingredients; all you need is flour, sugar, salt, yeast, and lard. This last element is considered critical for the texture of the bread, but it is possible to use butter, or veggie-based shortening if you're looking for a vegan version. Whether you make it by hand or with a bread machine, you can pull off this Cubano sandwich staple within a couple of hours.
Suggested substitutes for sandwich success
Alternatively, you can head out and grab the next best thing. Some say a French baguette (often used for banh mi sandwiches) most closely mimics the texture of pan Cubano, with that pillowy interior and still-soft but crisp exterior crust. Others say challah or brioche can work, although they have buttery, sweet qualities that stray from pan Cubano's flavor profile. More suggestions in a pinch include ciabatta or focaccia, both of which are ideal for sandwiches of many kinds (and are well known for their use in pressed panini). Their soft textures can accommodate fillings and still provide a satisfying chew, much like pan Cubano.
If you can't get your hands on any of these sandwich breads, you can opt for sourdough or rye breads. Just bear in mind that these aren't as light and airy as the more preferable options above, and they're less neutral in terms of flavor, which means your sandwich may not taste quite like the classic Cubano.
There are plenty of tips for perfecting the Cuban sandwich, and even swaps for the filling (in a pinch, grab hot dogs). But if you make sure to give your bread selection proper attention, you may have a contender for hands down one of the best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S. right in your very own home.