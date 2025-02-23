What's The Best Bread For A Cubano Sandwich?

Attempting to determine the best part of a Cubano sandwich is a nearly impossible task. You've got savory roasted pork and salty thin-sliced ham, tangy pickles and zesty mustard, along with gooey cheese, pressed to perfection. And while that is all enough to inspire major cravings, let's not forget the bread. When it comes to a Cubano sandwich, there's one type that really can't be beat according to traditionalists, and that's pan Cubano.

This bread is soft and fluffy on the inside with a crust that is slightly crisp and contrasting, but not crunchy. It's sturdy enough for housing all those delicious fillings, while also pliable enough to be pressed. If you can't get your hands on a loaf of this classic Cubano carb, however, you don't have to abandon your sandwich dreams altogether — there are a couple of strategies to course correct.

First, you can attempt to make your own. The recipe for these rolls doesn't require a ton of ingredients; all you need is flour, sugar, salt, yeast, and lard. This last element is considered critical for the texture of the bread, but it is possible to use butter, or veggie-based shortening if you're looking for a vegan version. Whether you make it by hand or with a bread machine, you can pull off this Cubano sandwich staple within a couple of hours.