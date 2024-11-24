Bananas Vs Plantains: What's The Difference?

First, let's talk about all things bananas. While they can be grown anywhere, bananas are mostly exported from countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. These areas often have very low labor costs, which makes bananas one of the cheapest and most popular fruits on the market. The fact that they're easier to grow and less perishable than other fruits like berries also helps keep prices low. At home, it's best to store your unripe bananas in a cool, dry place on the countertop, while ripe bananas should be stored in the fridge.

Incidentally, most of the modern bananas you find at the grocery store are actually one particular variety. Known as the Cavendish banana, this type of banana came into popularity after replacing the dying Gros Michel banana back in the twentieth century. Ironically, the same fungus that wiped out the Gros Michel, the Panama Disease, is now a threat to the Cavendish variety.

Though this popular fruit is harvested when green, people don't typically eat it until it's yellow and ripe. As bananas ripen, enzymes turn the starch into sugars and the pectin that keeps your fruit firm begins to relax and weaken, transforming the banana into a creamy and sweet treat. This ripening process will continue indefinitely, with your banana getting sweeter and mushier every day. The ethylene gas produced during this process will also turn your banana skin from yellow to brown to black.