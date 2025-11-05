Meet El Presidente: The 4-Ingredient Cuban Cocktail With Murky Origins

New cocktails emerge everyday thanks to creative mixologists who love experimenting with the myriad of ingredients at their disposal. But we shouldn't overlook some classics, even if their origin stories are a bit complicated. The El Presidente, a classic Cuban concoction, is a perfect example. This four-ingredient cocktail typically blends white rum, dry vermouth, orange curaçao, and grenadine. The drink originated in Cuba in the early 1900s, but as to whom invented it, the jury is still out, and there isn't likely to be a verdict any time soon.

There are several stories swirling around about who deserves the credit for first coming up with the El Presidente and when. The first known printed recipe dates back to 1915 and was written by John Escalante, who published it in the "Manual del Cantinero" in Havana, Cuba. This recipe is similar to the modern day El Presidente with the exception that it contained bitters. Another source gives credit to an American who worked as a bartender in Havana: Eddie Woelke. According to cocktail lore, this recipe was created as an homage to Cuba's president. Only, no one knows which one. What we can say is that the El Presidente was a popular drink in Cuba in the early 1900s, and although only one version contained bitters, they all contain the same four core ingredients that make it a smooth and elegant cocktail.