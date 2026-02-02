The Hands-Down Best Bloody Mary Cocktail In Every US State

Long associated with brunch merriment and hangover alleviation, the Bloody Mary holds a special place in contemporary bar and restaurant culture. Featuring a typical base of vodka and tomato juice with citrus, spice, and garnish enhancements, the foundation for this "hair of the dog" drink is basic, but the interpretations are not. Bloody Mary cocktails run the gamut from traditional to over-the-top, and we're here for them all.

Opinions on which establishment serves the best Bloody Mary vary as wildly as the fixings piled on top, but Chowhound was up for the challenge of determining the hands-down best Bloody Mary cocktail in every U.S. state. Winners were selected based on regional polls, critic reviews, and social media posts from the past year. Since we realize the term "best" is subjective, we looked for Bloody Marys that earned high praise from multiple sources in a particular region to compile this list.