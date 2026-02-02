The Hands-Down Best Bloody Mary Cocktail In Every US State
Long associated with brunch merriment and hangover alleviation, the Bloody Mary holds a special place in contemporary bar and restaurant culture. Featuring a typical base of vodka and tomato juice with citrus, spice, and garnish enhancements, the foundation for this "hair of the dog" drink is basic, but the interpretations are not. Bloody Mary cocktails run the gamut from traditional to over-the-top, and we're here for them all.
Opinions on which establishment serves the best Bloody Mary vary as wildly as the fixings piled on top, but Chowhound was up for the challenge of determining the hands-down best Bloody Mary cocktail in every U.S. state. Winners were selected based on regional polls, critic reviews, and social media posts from the past year. Since we realize the term "best" is subjective, we looked for Bloody Marys that earned high praise from multiple sources in a particular region to compile this list.
Alabama: Build Your Own Bloody Mary at Brick & Spoon in Orange Beach
There's a lot of love for the Bloody at this Gulf Shores hot spot. It's a DIY on, where you can select from various categories, including an extensive selection of vodka, veggies, seasonings, meats, and cheeses. "The Brick and Spoon, OMG," one Facebook user said about the drink. "Order what you want on it, it's mega. Bacon, boiled egg, asparagus, celery, you name it. Best we ever had!" Be sure to get a Bloody Mary at Brick & Spoon in Orange Beach.
https://www.brickandspoon.com/
(251) 981-7772
24705 Canal Rd, Orange Beach, AL 36561
Alaska: Roadhouse Bloody Mary at Spenard Roadhouse in Anchorage
Receiving the most mentions in a Facebook post soliciting recommendations for "Awesome Bloody Marys" in Anchorage, Spenard Roadhouse delivers the goods. Not only do customers rave about it on social media, but it was also voted best bloody in the Anchorage Daily News Best Of 2025 reader poll. Spenard's signature Roadhouse Bloody Mary includes a choice of spicy habanero, smoky ghost chili, cucumber, or cilantro-infused vodka.
(907) 770-7623
1049 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar at Hash Kitchen in multiple locations
Founded in Phoenix, Hash Kitchen is a popular brunch spot that features high-energy ambiance and a sprawling, much-lauded Bloody Mary Bar. On a forum for pickle-loving Facebook users, one recommender says it's, "Hands down one of the best Bloody Mary bars I've been to!" If the spread — which features more than 50 craft toppings — overwhelms you, dial it back with an Original Hash Kitchen Bloody Mary, prepared by a professional. It might reduce your chances of making one of these Bloody Mary ordering mistakes.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Bloody Mary Flight at Tusk & Trotter in multiple locations
Tusk & Trotter received the most mentions in an Ask Northwest Arkansas Facebook poll seeking recommendations for the "Absolute Best Bloody Mary" in the region. Commenters on the thread recommend ordering a Bloody Mary Flight so you can enjoy three of its specialty breakfast cocktails, rather than just one.
Multiple locations
California: Jurassic Bloody Mary at Breakfast Republic in multiple locations
A reader's pick in San Diego Magazine's Best Bloody Mary in San Diego category, Breakfast Republic's Bloody Mary is regionally adored. Beginning with a liquor base of your choice and house-made Bloody Mary mix, the Jurassic Bloody Mary comes with a healthy serving of its signature thick-cut bacon. On Instagram, local station Magic 92.5 broadcasted live from Breakfast Republic in San Diego, calling the Bloody Marys "legendary."
Multiple locations
Colorado: Horny Mary at Mother Muff's in Colorado Springs
Each entry on this extensive Bloody Mary menu starts with a house-juiced, eight-vegetable blend and can be customized to your liking — this is why Mother Muff's in Colorado Springs earns multiple mentions for its iconic breakfast cocktail. "Mother Muff's Bloody Marys are pretty darn good, they have a whole menu section for them," one Reddit user says. "My go-to there is the Horny Mary, which has a cup of beef broth added in," says another commenter on the same thread. The drink is finished off with vodka and a house-made Bloody Mary mix.
(719) 344-8727
2432 West Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Connecticut: Signature Bloody Mary at S&P Oyster Restaurant and Bar in Mystic
In Connecticut, the best Bloody Mary to get is the S&P Signature Bloody Mary at S&P Oyster Restaurant and Bar in Mystic, Connecticut. The refreshing drink is made with Ostreida Oyster vodka, and comes with the option of amazing additions like shrimp, an oyster, bacon, or celery. This drink is so good, it was named as one of the best Bloody Mary's in the state by the Hartford Courant. On Facebook, many users celebrated the beverage. One person wrote of the beverage: "A meal in itself."
(860) 536-2674
1 Holmes St, Mystic, CT 06355
Delaware: Crabby Mary at Starboard in Dewey Beach
If a night on the shore leaves you groggy after too many rum drinks, start the next day with a visit to Starboard in Dewey Beach. Locals and local publications rank this sea shack Bloody as one of the best in the state. It features lump crab, pickled green beans, carrots, celery, and a candied bacon skewer. Several Facebook users confirm Starboard's Bloody Mary chops, with one saying: "Been there a hundred times. Many Sunday mornings for Bloody Marys. Great bar!"
(302) 227-4600
2009 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Bloody Mary at the Clear Sky Cafe in multiple locations
Receiving multiple mentions on a Facebook post asking for Bloody Mary recommendations in the Clearwater area, Clear Sky Cafe earns the Florida top spot on our list of the best Bloody Marys across the country. This low-key, diner-style joint draws rave reviews, with one repeat customer saying on Facebook: "Can't wait to have another one when we visit next month!" The small chain has multiple locations in Florida.
Multiple locations
Georgia: The Bloody Best at The Nook in Atlanta
This over-the-top Bloody Mary features 6 ounces of vodka mixed with the Nook's own BBQ-style Bloody Mary mix. It's then topped with peperoncinos, blue cheese-stuffed olives, tater tots, steak, a slice of toast, bacon, and a hard-boiled egg. On Facebook, one Bloody Best fan says this: "The @nookatlanta Bloody Mary is bananas and I love it!" Others on the thread agree, with one saying: "I'm all for a drink with dinner in it."
(404) 745-9222
1144 Piedmont Ave, Atlanta, GA 30309
Hawaii: Kimchi Bloody Mary at Nalu's South Shore Grill in Kihei, Maui
Though Hawaii is better known for its tiki cocktails than its brunch drinks, the Kimchi Bloody Mary at Nalu's on Maui comes highly recommended on social media. On Reddit, one repeat customer says: "Nalu's Kimchee Bloody Marys are the BOMB! They serve it with chopsticks because of the massive pile of homemade Kimchee on top."
(808) 891-8650
1280 South Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI 96753
Idaho: Bacon Bloody Mary at BACON Boise in Boise
A runner-up in the Best Brunch category in Boise Weekly's Best of 2025 list, Bacon Boise earns high marks from locals for its Bacon Bloody Mary, landing it on our list of the hands-down best Bloody Mary cocktail in every U.S. state. On Instagram, Indulge Boise calls it: "One of the Best Bloody Marys in Boise ... adding bacon to anything makes it delicious."
(208) 387-3553
121 N 9th St #102, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Bloody Mary at Big Chicks + Tweet in Chicago
This bar-slash-eatery is revered by Chicagoans for its Bloody Marys served in vintage-style tiki glasses. Do312, a Chicago resource for events and happenings around the windy city, puts Big Chicks + Tweet on its list of the Best Bloody Marys in Chicago. In response to a Reddit poll asking users for "an out-of-this-world Bloody Mary" recommendation in Chicago, Big Chicks + Tweet also gets several nods.
(773) 728-5511
5024 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: Bloody Mary at Tick Tock Lounge in Indianapolis
Readers gave this east-side neighborhood restaurant a Best Bloody Mary 2025 nod in an Indianapolis Monthly magazine poll. Topped by a skewer of tater tots, cheese cubes, bacon, and pepperoni, the Loaded and Infused Bloody Mary serves up all the creative ingredients a Bloody Mary fan could ask for. "The Bloody Marys are incredible!" a Facebook user declares.
(317)-634-8625
2602 East 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Iowa: The Insane at Maloney's Pub in Eldridge
With more than 4,000 members, the Iowa Bloody Mary Enthusiast Facebook group is arguably a good resource for finding the best Bloody Mary in Iowa. Maloney's Pub in Eldridge, a neighborhood joint with Irish roots, earns the most mentions in a poll asking for recommendations in the Davenport area. "I kept seeing posts for the Bloody Mary on their Facebook page," one commenter says, "I tried the quart-sized option ... it was awesome!!" The Insane Mary is a 1/2 galloon Bloody Mary that comes with a fried chicken breast and leg, a cheeseburger, meatballs, jalapeno poppers, shrimp, pickles, olives, tomatoes, lime, cherry, and more outrageous toppings.
https://maloneyspubeldridge.com/
(563) 285-7675
239 N 2nd St, Eldridge, IA 52748
Kansas: Bloody Mary at The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
In Topeka, Kansas, there is an excellent Bloody Mary available at The Wheel Barrel. You can get it made mild or spicy, for your preference. Sometimes, the spot has even offered a Bloody Mary bar for you to partake in. One person on Reddit bragged of this, writing: "The Wheel Barrel is really good for breakfast on Sundays, in my opinion. I specify Sundays because they have an open mimosa/bloody mary bar where you can make your own cocktail and the sandwiches are fantastic."
https://www.thewheelbarrel.com/
(785) 408-1278
925 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608
Kentucky: World Famous Bloody Mary at The Outlook Inn in Louisville
"Outlook Inn has historically been the best Bloody Mary," a Facebook user says in response to a poster's search for a traditional Bloody in the Louisville area. Occupying a building with tavern roots dating back to 1870, The Outlook Inn earns accolades on Reddit as well. Emphasizing simplicity and fresh ingredients, which make for a better-tasting Bloody Mary, The Outlook Inn takes top honors in Kentucky.
(502) 583-4661
916 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: Bloody Mary at Blue Bayou Restaurant and Oyster Bar in New Orleans
In Louisiana, head to New Orleans to try the house Bloody Mary at Blue Bayou Restaurant and Oyster Bar. The restaurant is located on exciting Canal Street, and features classic decor indicative of vintage New Orleans. You'll feel transported here, as you try the Bloody Mary, which is recommended as one of the best by New Orleans Restaurants. Even though it's the classic formula, this place is doing unique things with it, by using fresh tomatoes, Cajun spices, and the flavored vodka made for Bloody Marys: Absolut Peppar.
https://bluebayourestaurantnola.com/#
(504) 291-3788
717 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Cajun Bloody Mary at Hot Suppa in Portland
In the state of Maine, the best Bloody Mary is at Hot Suppa in Portland. There, the restaurant offers a Cajun Bloody Mary. The recipe is somewhat secret, but it's said to be spicy, and topped with dilly beans and pickled okra. On Reddit, many people recommended this beverage. One person wrote: "I'm not a Bloody Mary fan, but my boyfriend LOVES the ones at Hot Suppa. I can attest that their food is top notch."
(207) 871-5005
703 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: Crab & Bacon Bloody Mary at Crabcake Factory in multiple locations
A vacation hot-spot known for having some of the country's best crab houses, the state of Maryland is an authority on seafood. That being said, we are not surprised to find lump crab on its beloved breakfast cocktail, the most popular of which is the Crab & Bacon Bloody Mary. "They have the absolute best Bloody Marys in Maryland," one Facebook user claims. A commenter on another Facebook thread agreed, saying: "Absolutely love it! The only place I will even drink a Bloody Mary."
facebook.com/OriginalCrabcakeFactory/
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Bloody Mary at The Beehive in Boston
In Massachusetts, head to Boston to get the Bloody Mary from The Beehive. The restaurant is located at the Boston Center for the Arts in the South End neighborhood, which is known for its galleries. Like the neighborhood, The Beehive also has a cultural vibe to it, as the place offers live music. The Bloody Mary is available as part of The Beehive's brunch menu, which is served on Saturdays and Sundays. The drink comes with a salted and spiced rim, and a skewer containing a lemon wedge, olive, and pickle.
https://www.beehiveboston.com/home
(617) 423-0069
541 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116
Michigan: The Classic at The Watershed Tavern & Grill in Haslett
The Watershed Tavern & Grill's Bloody Mary menu is recommended by many enthusiastic posters on a Facebook poll looking for the best around. The recommended item to get here is called The Classic, which comes with a celery stalk, a pickle, cheese cubes, pickled asparagus, a pickled Brussels sprout, smoked bacon, and a beef stick. All of those are just the toppings — all the Bloody Marys at this spot have an flamboyant base layer — as they are served in an 18-ounce mason jar with an everything bagel-coated rim, served with a house-made Bloody Mary mix, and paired with a Miller Lite. One commenter says of the drink: "So many fun toppings that the drink could be your meal."
(517) 999-7433
5965 Marsh Rd, Haslett, MI
Minnesota: Hell's Classic Bloody at Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis
Minneapolis-based Hell's Kitchen won the Mpls St. Paul Magazine 2025 Readers Poll Gold Award for Best Bloody Mary. It offers several different Bloody Marys on its extensive menu, but you can't go wrong with Hell's Classic Bloody Mary at the spot. This drink comes with Chipotle-infused Gray Duck vodka and a house-made Bloody Mary mix.
(612) 332-4700
80 S 9th St, Mpls, MN
Mississippi: The Captain's Cure at Captain Al's Steak & Seafood in Gulfport
"Best I know of anywhere," is how one Facebook user describes the Bloody Mary at Captain Al's Steak & Seafood. Here, the fan favorite is a Bloody Mary called The Captains Cure, it's made with Dungeness crab, three fried shrimp, sausage links, and a jumbo jalapeno.
(228) 831-5751
1458 Magnolia St, Gulfport, MS 39507
Missouri: Dirty Mary at Pierpont's at Union Station in Kansas City
The best Bloody Mary to get in Missouri is the Dirty Mary from Pierpont's at Union Station in Kansas City. It's made with Tito's vodka, a house Bloody Mary mix, some salt, an olive, and a pickle. It's a simple and well made version of the classic cocktail that's available as part of the spot's brunch menu, which is available on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Reddit, on person lauded the beverage, writing: "The best Bloody Mary in Kansas City is at Pierpont's at Union Station. They make their BM will a pickle infused vodka which takes it to another level. They also have an incredible bar and exceptional service."
(816) 221-5111
30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108
Montana: Bloody Mary at Montgomery Distillery in Missoula
There may not be many people in Montana, but those who are there seem to be in agreement: the spot to get a Bloody Mary is Montgomery Distillery in Missoula. On Reddit, people sang the drink's praises, calling it "really tasty," and complimenting its unique use of Aquavit, which is an option to be added to the cocktail. You can get the drink made with vodka, gin, or Aquavit, which is then paired with a house-made vegetable juice and pickled veggies. The drink is so popular the Montgomery Distillery now sells its own Bloody Mary mix for purchase on its website.
https://www.montgomerydistillery.com/
(406) 926-1725
129 W Front St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: 36-Ounce RIP Bloody Mary at Report Inn Pub in Omaha
Listed on the Report In Pub appetizer menu, the RIP Bloody Mary has a quarter-pound slider, chicken wings, onion rings, fried pickles, and bacon. "It's amazeballs," a fan says on Facebook. Report In's reputation for serving up the best Bloody around earned it top honors in Omaha Magazine's Best of 2025 readers' poll.
(402) 916-4438
W Center Rd, #204, Douglas County, NE, 68144
Nevada: Two Chicks Bloody Mary at Two Chicks in Reno
Specializing in elevated comfort food with fresh ingredients, Two Chicks receives praise for Two Chicks Bloody Mary cocktail (one of several Bloody Marys on the menu). For the fourth year in a row, readers gave the mini chain the Best Bloody Mary award in Reno News & Review's Best of Northern Nevada 2025. On Instagram, one happy customer called the honor "100% deserved!"
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Build Your Own Bloody at The Goat in multiple locations
With locations in Hampton, Manchester, and Portsmouth, this country bar and live music venue puts out a highly-regarded Build Your Own Bloody Mary menu, featuring a selection of meats, cheeses, and garnishes. On Facebook, a reviewer said the Goat's Bloody Bar was: "picture-perfect & tasted just as good."
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Josie's Classic Vodka Bloody at Josie Kelly's Public House in Somer's Point
Though Jersey is better known for its Italian restaurant scene, its brunch game is also high-level. Josie Kelly's Public House received more nods than any other establishment on a Facebook post looking for great Bloody Marys in Atlantic County. It has several creative interpretations, as well as a traditional offering with Josie's spicy tomato cocktail mix.
(609) 904-6485
908 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244
New Mexico: Bloody Mary/Maria at M'tucci's in Albuquerque
Colorful garnishes and a house-made spice mix define M'tucci's Bloody Mary/Maria, making this New Mexico restaurant group's brunch cocktail a local favorite. On Reddit, one recommender says: "M'tucci's had a baller one the one time I went there on the weekend."
Multiple locations
New York: The Red Snapper at King Cole Bar in New York City
This highly-regarded cocktail has been the St. Regis Hotel bar's signature drink for 80 years. A purist's dream, it draws praise for its simple ingredients and no-frills presentation, with DoNYC.com giving it top honors on its most recent list of the Best Bloody Marys in New York City. Though historians and mixologists cannot agree on an origin story for the breakfast cocktail, St. Regis claims the first tomato juice cocktail was crafted at King Cole Bar in 1934.
marriott.com/en-us/hotels/nycxr-the-st-regis-new-york/dining
(212) 339-6857
2 E. 55th St., New York, NY 10022
North Carolina: Large Marge at Moo and Brew in Charlotte
Hands-down the most mentioned restaurant on a social media post looking for the Best Bloody Mary in Charlotte, "The Bloody Mary at Moo & Brew is a work of art," according to one Reddit user. Served in a 20-ounce glass with a fully-loaded garnish skewer and a Miller High Life shorty, the Large Marge earns an easy win in North Carolina.
(980) 585-4148
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Dakota: Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar at Hooligans Bar & Grill in Fargo
Locally owned and operated, Hooligans puts out a much-appreciated Bloody Mary Bar on Saturdays and Sundays. Choose either a Bloody Mary or a Bloody Caesar (Canada's version, made with Clamato juice) and one of Hooligans' infused vodka or whiskey bases.
(701) 373-0770
509 32nd Ave West Fargo, ND 58078
Ohio: Bloody Mary at The Pearl in multiple locations
The Bloody at this Columbus brunch favorite comes in a pepper-rimmed Ball jar with a "Miller grenade" sidecar. On Facebook, one Bloody Mary enthusiast says: "They use tomato soup instead of tomato juice as a base ... it's a great unique taste." A recommender on Reddit agrees, saying: "The Pearl has always been absolutely solid."
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Classic Bloody Mary at Bramble Breakfast & Bar in multiple locations
Oklahoma brunch goers recommend Bramble's signature Bloody Mary, which features cucumber-infused vodka, house-made Mary mix, and a lime salt rim. However, there are others with "an interesting twist like the tomatillo Bloody Mary," according to one fan on Reddit. "They also have a Bloody Mary flight."
3sirensgroup.com/brands/bramble
Multiple locations
Oregon: Proud Mary Bloody Mary at The Victorian Cafe in Bend
Calling the restaurant a "local icon," Bend Magazine gave the Victorian Cafe's Proud Mary top honors in its Best of 2025 poll. This one also received quite a few nods on a Facebook post looking for the best Bloody Mary in town. It features house-infused pickle or pepper vodka and a shrimp-and-sausage skewer.
(541) 382-6411
1404 NW Galveston Ave, Bend, OR
Pennsylvania: Italian Bloody Mary at Folino Estate in Kutztown
The Italian Bloody Mary at Folino Estate in Kutztown is our recommended cocktail to try in Pennsylvania. The more unique take on the drink is made with a classic base of tomato, lemon, Worcestershire sauce, vodka, and hot sauce, in addition to ingredients with an Italian flare, like basil, parmesan, Italian seasoning, mozzarella, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and salami. The drink was highlighted by Lehigh Valley Style as one of the best, most over-the-top Bloody Marys in the region. To make it even better, the setting for enjoying this drink is Folino Estate, a winery meant to look like its in Italy, not Pennsylvania.
(484) 452-3633
340 Old U.S. 22, Kutztown, PA 19530
Rhode Island: Bacon Bloody Mary at Providence Oyster Bar in multiple locations
In Rhode Island, head to Providence Oyster Bar's two locations to get the Bacon Bloody Mary, a brunch offering offered by the mini restaurant chain. It's made with Grainger's American-Made vodka that's infused with smoked bacon, and topped with thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon that's seasoned with black pepper and brown sugar. The drink is recommended by many, including Rhode Island Monthly.
https://providenceoysterbar.com/
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Page's Famous Bloody Mary at Page's Okra Grill in multiple locations
A leader in its category on Charleston Living Magazine's Best of 2026 poll, Page's Famous Bloody Mary comes with pickled okra, of course. "[It's] a must try made with in-house pickle-infused vodka," one fan says on Facebook. Multiple recommendations from other commenters make this one a clear winner for South Carolina.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Bloody Mary Bar at Ode to Food and Drinks in Sioux Falls
In South Dakota, head to Sioux Falls to sample the Bloody Mary Bar at Ode to Food and Drinks. The bar is available on Saturdays for weekend brunch, which takes place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. For it, the restaurant sets up different pitchers of various Bloody Mary bases, and then puts out a slew of toppings. This way, you can assemble your own Bloody Mary cocktail to your liking.
https://www.odetofoodanddrinks.com/
(605) 275-6332
200 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: Hail Caesar! at The Butter Milk Ranch in Nashville
If you're in Nashville, you have to get the Hail Caesar! Bloody Mary from The Butter Milk Ranch. It's a delicious take on the drink made with house Bloody Mary mix, clam juice, and pitchers vodka. If that's not your vibe, there are two other Bloody Marys that the spot offers. In general, this is a place that can't let you down, with tons of sweet treats and baked goods. People on Reddit consistently highlight the spot for its brunch.
(615) 465-8300
2407 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
Texas: Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary at Ozona Grill & Bar in Dallas
Earning Best Bloody Mary of 2025 awards from both Do214 and the Dallas Observer, Ozona Bar & Grill promises customers a "good 'ol time" and delivers on weekends with its Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary. Customers appreciate the DIY garnish experience and recommend this one across social media.
214-265-9105
4615 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Utah: House Bloody Mary at Lucky 13 in Salt Lake City
Beloved for its creative burger offerings, Lucky 13 also earns accolades for its Bloody Mary, which received top honors in the Salt Lake City Weekly's Best of Utah 2025 readers' poll. On Reddit, a commenter agrees, saying Lucky 13 is his favorite place to get a Bloody Mary before a game in Salt Lake City.
(801) 487-4418
135 W 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: Sneakers Bloody Mary at Sneakers Bistro in Winooski
A Bloody Mary at Sneakers is "delicious, but not crazy with the garnish," according to one Reddit user. "A frequent Seven Daisies award winner in this category, [Sneakers] offers one that goes beyond the requisite celery stalk, it features lemon and lime wedges," says another Redditor, who recommends this low-key breakfast cocktail for the best Bloody in Vermont.
(802) 655-9081
28 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404
Virginia: Bloody Mary at Fall Line Kitchen & Bar in Richmond
In Virginia, get your Bloody Mary from Fall Line Kitchen & Bar in Richmond. The drink is offered as part of the restaurant's brunch menu. It consists of vodka, Bloody Blue Ridge mix, and pickled vegetables. This item, like many of its other brunch offerings, are what has earned the spot much acclaim. It even got a shout-out from the local magazine Venture Richmond.
https://www.falllinerestaurant.com/
(804) 521-1897
500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219
Washington: Farm Stand Bloody Mary at Crockett's Public House in multiple locations
Receiving several mentions on a Reddit post looking for the Best Bloody Mary in Washington, a Crockets' Bloody begins with chili pepper vodka and qualifies as an appetizer, according to its breakfast menu. With locations in Bonney Lake, Maple Valley, and Puyallup, this one earns praise from those in the know. "Dude — Crockets has my favorite," one fan said on Facebook. "I typically ask for a little extra dill."
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Bacon Bloody Mary at Iron Horse Tavern in West Virginia
If you're ever in West Virginia, or Morristown more specifically, you have to go and get the Bacon Bloody Mary from Iron Horse Tavern. It's made with vodka, a house Bloody Mary mix, a pickle spear, a bacon swizzle, and a rim deliciously salted with Old Bay seasoning. Sometimes, other unique toppings, like pickled ramp, may also appear in your drink (although this may not be consistently offered, as ramp is typically a seasonal ingredient). On Reddit, one person highlighted the spot, writing: "Iron Horse brunch is a staple at this point ... The portioning alone at Iron Horse makes it worth it."
(304) 296-6230
140 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Bloody Mary flight at West Allis Cheese & Sausage in West Allis
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe is attached to a suburban Milwaukee shop that sells the quintessential Wisconsin goods (sausage, cheese, beer, and liquor). This quirky cafe and its satellite locations serve up the hands-down best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin. Made with Lutz Bloody Mary mix, Nueske's bacon, bratwurst chunks, and mozzarella whips, the Abso-Bloody-Lutely is a "local gem," according to one Redditor and a beloved Wisconsin icon.
https://www.westallischeese.com/
(414) 543-4230
6832 W Becher St, West Allis, WI 53219
Wyoming: Bloody Mary Bar at Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa in Dubois
In Wyoming, get your Bloody Mary from Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa in Dubois. The spot offers several Bloody Marys to choose from, but all are known for their over-the-top toppings, with items like a grilled cheese, corn dog, and mozzarella stick all crammed onto the top of one drink. These toppings are what has brought so much attention to the Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, including a write-up in Cowboy State Daily. This location is a hotel, so you'll have to stay here to get the Bloody Marys, but it will be worth it.
(307) 455-2121
458 Brooks Lake Rd, Dubois, WY 82513
Methodology
If our search in a particular state produced a news or magazine "Best of 2025" readers' poll with a Bloody Mary category, we started there. Then, we cross-referenced on Facebook, Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram to look for support, contradiction, or alternatives.
When no reader awards were found, we combed social media for posts requesting "the best Bloody Mary" in each state or one of its major regions, conducting a search for support, contradiction, or alternatives on other social forums and repeating the process. Whenever possible, favor was given to Bloody Marys receiving nods for their quality and taste, rather than their appearance.